Central Missouri Jennies basketball team was selected second in both the MIAA Coaches and Media poll, released on Wednesday, Oct. 8.
The Jennies received four first place votes in the coaches poll and six in the media poll.
The Mules were picked to finish sixth in the Coaches poll and seventh in the Media Poll.
2019 MIAA Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Fort Hays State (10) - 166 points
2. Central Missouri (4) - 160 points
3. Washburn - 134 points
4. Pittsburg State - 131 points
5. Emporia State - 130 points
6. Nebraska Kearney - 100 points
7. Central Oklahoma - 97 points
8. Newman - 83 points
9. Missouri Southern - 67 points
10. Northwest Missouri - 64 points
11. Missouri Western - 62 points
12. Northeastern State - 37 points
13. Rogers State - 25 points
14. Lincoln - 17 points
Coaches Are Not Allowed To Vote For Their Own Team
2019-2020 MIAA Women's Basketball Preseason Media Poll
1. Fort Hays State (14) - 271 points
2. Central Missouri (6) - 263 points
3. Pittsburg State - 227 points
4. Washburn - 217 points
5. Emporia State - 213 points
6. Nebraska Kearney - 161 points
7. Central Oklahoma - 160 points
8. Missouri Western - 131 points
9. Newman - 120 points
10. Missouri Southern - 109 points
11. Northwest Missouri - 84 points
12. Rogers State - 73 points
13. Northeastern State - 47 points
14. Lincoln - 23 points
2019 MIAA Preseason Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll
1. Northwest Missouri (13) - 169 points
2. Missouri Southern (1) - 157 points
3. Washburn - 131 points
4. Fort Hays State - 124 points
5. Northeastern State - 99 points
6. Central Missouri - 96 points
7. Lincoln - 93 points
8. Pittsburg State - 92 points
9. Rogers State - 68 points
10. Emporia State - 66 points
11. Newman - 61 points
12. Missouri Western - 58 points
13. Central Oklahoma - 44 points
14. Nebraska Kearney - 16 points
Coaches Are Not Allowed To Vote For Their Own Team
2019 MIAA Mens Basketball Media Poll
1. Northwest Missouri (19) - 279 points
2. Missouri Southern (1) - 259 points
3. Washburn - 238 points
4. Fort Hays State - 198 points
5. Pittsburg State - 183 points
6. Lincoln - 156 points
7. Central Missouri - 140 points
8. Emporia State - 123 points
9. Missouri Western - 120 points
10. Newman - 103 points
11. Rogers State - 102 points
12. Northeastern State - 88 points
13. Nebraska Kearney - 64 points
14. Central Oklahoma- 46 points
