Central Missouri Jennies basketball team was selected second in both the MIAA Coaches and Media poll, released on Wednesday, Oct. 8. 

The Jennies received four first place votes in the coaches poll and six in the media poll.

The Mules were picked to finish sixth in the Coaches poll and seventh in the Media Poll. 

2019 MIAA Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Fort Hays State (10) - 166 points

2. Central Missouri (4) - 160 points

3. Washburn - 134 points

4. Pittsburg State - 131 points

5. Emporia State - 130 points

6. Nebraska Kearney - 100 points

7. Central Oklahoma - 97 points

8. Newman - 83 points

9. Missouri Southern - 67 points

10. Northwest Missouri - 64 points

11. Missouri Western - 62 points

12. Northeastern State - 37 points

13. Rogers State - 25 points

14. Lincoln - 17 points

Coaches Are Not Allowed To Vote For Their Own Team

2019-2020 MIAA Women's Basketball Preseason Media Poll

1. Fort Hays State (14) - 271 points

2. Central Missouri (6) - 263 points

3. Pittsburg State - 227 points

4. Washburn - 217 points

5. Emporia State - 213 points

6. Nebraska Kearney - 161 points

7. Central Oklahoma - 160 points

8. Missouri Western - 131 points

9. Newman - 120 points

10. Missouri Southern - 109 points

11. Northwest Missouri - 84 points

12. Rogers State - 73 points

13. Northeastern State - 47 points

14. Lincoln - 23 points

2019 MIAA Preseason Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll

1. Northwest Missouri (13) - 169 points

2. Missouri Southern (1) - 157 points

3. Washburn - 131 points

4. Fort Hays State - 124 points

5. Northeastern State - 99 points

6. Central Missouri - 96 points

7. Lincoln - 93 points

8. Pittsburg State - 92 points

9. Rogers State - 68 points

10. Emporia State - 66 points

11. Newman - 61 points

12. Missouri Western - 58 points

13. Central Oklahoma - 44 points

14. Nebraska Kearney - 16 points

Coaches Are Not Allowed To Vote For Their Own Team

2019 MIAA Mens Basketball Media Poll

1. Northwest Missouri (19) - 279 points

2. Missouri Southern (1) - 259 points

3. Washburn - 238 points

4. Fort Hays State - 198 points

5. Pittsburg State - 183 points

6. Lincoln - 156 points

7. Central Missouri - 140 points

8. Emporia State - 123 points

9. Missouri Western - 120 points

10. Newman - 103 points

11. Rogers State - 102 points

12. Northeastern State - 88 points

13. Nebraska Kearney - 64 points

14. Central Oklahoma- 46 points

