Jennies basketball got back in the win column Saturday, Nov. 30, defeating in-state rival Truman State, 70-63. The Jennies trailed at the half but came out big in the second half, scoring 22 points in both the third and fourth quarters to come-from-behind for the seven-point win. The victory puts UCM back over .500 at 4-3.
Central Missouri got on top early, taking a 9-4 lead midway through the opening period. A 5-0 TSU run tied the game at nine with 2:10 left in the first. The bulldogs took their first lead scoring the final four points of the period and were on top 17-13 after one.
Nija Collier hit a three to open up period number two and the Jennies were back to within one. The game remained within a single possession until a Truman three-pointer put the Bulldogs in front 27-23 with 3:12 left in the half. They pushed the lead out to six, but another Collier three cut that lead in half, 29-26, at intermission.
UCM still trailed by three, 33-30, when they took over in the third. Central Missouri went on a 9-2 run in a span of 3:41. Megan Skaggs started the scoring outburst with a three and ended it with jumper in the paint, 39-35 Jennies. The Jennies weren't done though, finishing the quarter on a 9-0 run in the final 3:02. Morgan Fleming buried a three to beat the buzzer and UCM had their largest lead, 48-38, heading to the fourth.
The Jennies looked to have things in hand as they extended their lead to 15, 59-44, with 4:52 left to play. Truman State though didn't go down go easy though. The Bulldogs went on a 12-2 run and closed to within five, 61-56, with 1:15 left to play. A three-pointer made it a four-point game with 50 seconds left and the Bulldogs needed to foul. The Jennies were money at the line going 9-10 in the final minute, including 4-4 from Gigi McAtee to hang on for a 70-63 win.
Truman State shot almost 44% from the floor while the Jennies hit just 36.5%. Both teams hit seven three-pointers.
Central Missouri had a big advantage at the free throw line hitting 17-20 while Truman was 8-9.
The Bulldogs outrebounded UCM by three, 38-35, but the Jennies grabbed 12 offensive rebounds and turned those into 11 second-chance points.
A night after turning it over 28 times, the Jennies cut that down to just seven, and forced 17 Bulldog turnovers which led to 15 UCM points.
The game saw seven ties and eight lead changes.
Skaggs scored a game-high 20 points going 8-13 from the floor and hitting a pair of three-pointers. Fleming added 14 points with seven rebounds and four assists. Collier also scored 14.
McAtee scored nine points with nine rebounds. She went 4-4 at the free throw line.
The Jennies 70 points are a high for the season.
This is the first time the Jennies have allowed 60 or more points this season.
For the fourth time this season the Jennies have held an opponent below 10 points in a quarter, allowing just nine in the third. UCM is 3-1 this season when that happens and 44-5 going back to 2016-17.
Central Missouri will host Missouri Western at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5 to begin MIAA play.
