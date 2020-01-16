Jennies put away Gorillas with quintessential performance

WARRENSBURG - It took 15 games, but the team the Jennies envisioned themselves being is starting to show.
Transfers Nija Collier and Ryann Stearns put together performances that matched their preseason billings, bolstering the stalwarts Morgan Fleming and Megan Skaggs.
“Yes, finally, finally,” Central Missouri coach Dave Slifer said. “That is the team I envisioned, being able to wear teams down because we have enough good players to do that.”
All combined, it made for a quintessential performance by the Jennies as they rolled through Pittsburg State 72-50 on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
It was Collier who shined early, scoring 10 points in the opening four minutes of action as the Jennies got out to a 12-5 lead.
“At the beginning of the season, I felt like I wasn’t doing as well as I wanted to and my effort on rebound, I feel like I do it sometimes and not all the time,” Collier said. “These past couple of games, I had the mindset of I need to get every rebound I can get and a lot of my teammates were like ‘Man, I can’t even get a rebound now.’ That’s the mindset now.”
Collier, the 2019 Junior College National Player of the Year, has averaged a double-double in 2020. In four games since the start of the new year, she is averaging 18 points per game and 11.25 rebounds per game. She finished Wednesday night with a team-high 21 points and eight rebounds.
“I was a bit nervous in the beginning,” Collier said. “I wasn’t able to adjust to their playing style, but as the season has been going on, I’ve gotten the hang of it, so now it’s a new semester and I am getting the hang of it and everything is starting to fall.”
Stearns took over in the second quarter after the Jennies staked out a 21-13 lead in the opening frame. She scored all nine of her points in the 10 minute stretch including a steal and lay-up in the final 10 seconds of the half to send UCM into the locker room up 37-23.
“Stearns was fantastic tonight,” Slifer said.
Pittsburg State made a brief rally to get as close as it’d come to the Jennies with three straight 3-pointers by Tristan Gegg, the MIAA’s leading scorer who finished with 16 points on the night, to start the second half. UCM held Gegg in check in the first half after allowing the sophomore to score the first five points of the game for the Gorillas.
Central Missouri answered with an 18-2 run over the next seven minutes to stake out a 57-34 lead going into the fourth quarter.
“We wore them down in the third quarter,” Slifer said.
Morgan Fleming made the lone 3-pointer of the second half for UCM during the run, pushing the lead out to 14, 48-34, with a step back jumper.
“It was one of those plays where its no, no, no, hey nice play Mo,” Slifer said.
The three-point shot was still missing from the Jennies arsenal. UCM went 3 of 17 from range, continuing the season trend that has UCM shooting 24.7% on the season from beyond the arc, which ranks 287th out of 304 teams nationally.
“Again, I am not happy with us offensively at all,” Slifer said. “I am at the point where it’s like why would we even try it and let’s just do what we do and that’s take the ball to the hole and post up.”
Central Missouri all but abandoned the deep ball in the second half, with Fleming’s being the only one taken in the third quarter. The Jennies finished with 52 points in the paint on 44 shots
Fleming finished with 15 points and Megan Skaggs ended the night two rebounds away from a double-double with 14 points and eight boards.
Morgan VanHyfte notched a season-high eight points and five steals.
“Van Hyfte is really causing havoc on the defensive end,” Slifer said.
Central Missouri’s win - its ninth in a row - moves the Jennies to 12-3 on the year and 6-0 in MIAA play. With Emporia State getting blown out by Fort Hays 87-55, Central Missouri now holds sole possession of first place in the MIAA.
Central Missouri hosts Missouri Southern at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18. The Lions (4-10, 1-5) are coming off a 72-68 win over Lincoln, snapping a three-game losing skid.
