It wasn't pretty, but it counts just the same. Central Missouri Jennies Basketball remains perfect in MIAA play following their 59-50 win on the road in Edmond, Okla. The Jennies got just enough offense when it mattered, and their defense slowed down the high-powered Bronchos as they came back from down as much as 11 in the first half for the win.
The holiday hangover reared its ugly head for both teams at the start. The Jennies struggled mightily scoring just four first-quarter points, but the Bronchos couldn't separate, scoring just 13 themselves.
The Jennies shot 36% from the floor and hit 5-20 threes just barely better than UCO, who hit just 3-19 from deep and just 33% from the floor.
UCM had a big rebounding edge, grabbing 48 to the Bronchos 35.
Turnovers played a factor for both teams. The Jennies had 29 and the Bronchos 20.
UCM used their bench getting 13 points from nonstarters while UCO had just six bench points.
Central Oklahoma scored the first 10 points before the Jennies were able to get on the board. Kim Crown broke the 10-0 UCO run with a layup. She had all four Jennies points in the frame. UCM was just 1-13 from the floor in the quarter.
As bad as the first quarter was, the Jennies found their footing in the second. UCM started the frame on a 7-0 run to get to within two, 13-11. The Bronchos responded though and rebuilt a 10-point lead, 25-15. Over the final 2:02, the Jennies stormed back with 10 straight to close the half. Nija Collier a three and then hit an and-one to within two, 25-23. Kim Crown evened things up with a layup with 15 seconds to play which is how the half ended.
The Jennies took their first lead in the third period, helped out by an 8-2 run. Morgan Fleming's layup with 4:50 left gave UCM a 35-34 lead. Skaggs hit a three to push it to a six-point lead, but the Bronchos scored the final six points to tie things at 40 with 10 minutes left to play.
Skaggs pushed the Jennies lead to eight, 48-40, coming out to start the fourth hitting back-to-back threes and the Jennies led the rest of the way. Fleming and Collier
hit a couple of free throws late and the Jennies came away with a hard-fought 59-50 win.
Collier scored a game-high 24 points with 15 rebounds, giving her three double-doubles this season and her third in the last four games.She also blocked a shot and came up with six steals.
Fleming scored 10 with five rebounds and three assists.
Skaggs scored nine, splashing three triples.
Crown scored eight points with six rebonds.
For the ninth time in 12 games, the Jennies held an opponent under 60 points.
The Bronchos averaged 81.9 points per game entering the day. Their 50 points are a season-low. They had scored at least 63 in all 11 previous games.
The Jennies will be back on the road heading to Wichita, Kan. to take on new MIAA opponent Newman at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6.
