Jennies open MIAA play with back-to-back wins

WARRENSBURG — It was a tale of two halves for the Jennies and Northwest Missouri State on Saturday, Dec. 7. Both teams came out firing in the first half scoring a combined 73 points, but the Bearcats couldn’t keep up in the second as the Jennies picked up their third straight win, 70-50, to improve to 6-3 and 2-0 in the MIAA.
If you blinked in the first half, you probably missed a basket. Northwest scored the first five points of the game all from Kendey Eaton. She was answered though by five straight from Morgan Fleming.
The teams traded baskets in the first with the Bearcats doing damage from three with five three-pointers and the Jennies working inside the paint. Megan Skaggs hit a three for the Jennies at the end of the period and after 10 minutes UCM held a 19-18 lead.
The Jennies started to pull away in the second quarter thanks to a 9-2 run following a Fleming jumper, pushing their lead to eight, 30-22.
Northwest clawed back with a 13-4 run of their own to reclaim the lead, 35-34. They carried a one-point edge into the half, 37-36.
In the second half, the Bearcats went cold. Ice cold. They were 0-14 from three and made just three field goals the entire half.
The Jennies took the lead on a Nija Collier layup, 38-37, and never trailed again. It took a while for the Jennies to pull away. Leading by three, 44-41, with 2:28 left, UCM closed the frame on a 10-0 run in the final 1:50. After a Bearcat turnover, Gigi McAtee raced down the floor for a layup and the foul with one second left. She converted the free throw and UCM led 54-41 heading to the fourth.
UCM kept up the defensive pressure and never let the lead slip back to single digits in the fourth. UCM held the Bearcats to fewer than 10 points in both the third and fourth quarter and cruised to a 20-point win, 70-50.
Central Missouri shot 50% for the game while the Bearcats hit just 30%.
Northwest hit seven three-pointers to the Jennies four, but all seven came in the high-octane first half.
The Jens held a big advantage on the glass, out-rebounding Northwest 42-26.
Fleming finished with 26 points going 10-17 from the floor with five assists.
Collier had a double-double with 11 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
Kim Crown came off the bench to score 13 points going 6-8 from the floor with three rebounds, four assists and two blocks.
Megan Skaggs chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Jennies opened MIAA play with a 62-53 win over Missouri Western on Thursday, Dec. 4.
Central Missouri trailed by three, 43-40 heading into the fourth quarter, but outscored the Griffons 22-10 in the final period to come away victorious.
Missouri Western pushed the lead to five, 45-40, their largest of the game scoring on their first possession in the fourth.
The Jennies answered with three-pointers from McAtee and Ryann Stearns to take a 46-45 lead.
The teams traded baskets before UCM put the hammer down. The Jennies outscored Missouri Western 12-3 in the final 4:43.
UCM scored on five consecutive field goal attempts and an 11-0 run turned a one-point deficit into a ten-point lead, 61-51 as UCM sailed to a 62-53 win.
Collier went 8-14 from the field got a game-high 19 points with seven rebounds.
Skaggs added 15 points and five rebounds.
The Jennies return the Multi at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, to take on Evangel.
