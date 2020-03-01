The No. 19 Jennies ended the regular season on a high-note, fending off Pittsburg State 72-60 on Saturday, Feb. 29.
UCM is now 24-4 and 18-8 in the MIAA.
Central Missouri started out hot and led 5-0 after two Morgan Fleming layups. The game slowed down from there and turned into a defensive battle in the first quarter. Pittsburg State cut the Jennies lead down to 10-8, but a Megan Skaggs three put UCM up 13-8. The Jennies led 13-10 after one period.
Pittsburg State tied things at 13 to start the second and took a 17-15 lead. Skaggs was there to answer again though with back-to-back three pointers to put the Jennies up 21-17 and they never trailed again.
The Gorillas got back to within one after a three-point play. Ellisha Davis knocked in a three and put the Jennies up 33-26 at halftime.
UCM was on fire to start the second. Fleming buried a three and Morgan VanHyfte came up with a steal and score. She made it 39-26 after hitting the and-one free throw less than a minute into the second half.
The lead hovered around 10 for the entire third quarter and after two Fleming free throws in the closing seconds, UCM led 61-50 with one quarter left to play.
Both teams were trading baskets in the third. The Jennies scored 28 and the Gorillas 24. That scoring didn't carry over into the fourth though. The Gorillas were able to get the lead under 10 on a handful of occasions, but the Jennies had the answer each time and went on to win by 12, 72-60.
The Jennies shot 48% from the floor and hit 39% from three. The Gorillas struggled hitting just 38% from the field and 33% of their three-point attempts.
Central Missouri had the rebounding edge 35-31. They grabbed 10 offensive rebounds and turned that into nine second-chance points.
UCM was able to overcome 23 fouls which put the Gorillas at the line 21 times where they went 14-21. UCM was 11-14 at the charity stripe.
The Jens defense forced 15 turnovers and grabbed 12 steals while also blocking seven shots.
Skaggs went 8-13 from the floor and 4-5 from three scoring a game-high 22 points. She also grabbed five boards and came up with four steals.
Fleming added 15 points and eight assists with five rebounds.
Nija Collier notched a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. She also blocked six shots.
VanHyfte was 3-5 from the floor for seven points with five assists and two steals.
This is the first time the Jennies have won two games against PSU in the same season since 2006.
The Jennies 18 conference wins match a program high with the 2018 team.
Three teams in MIAA history have won 18 games in a 19-game season. The Jennies have done it twice, in 2018 and 2020.
Central Missouri will await the winner of No. 8 Washburn and No. 9 Missouri Southern for their first round opponent in the MIAA tournament. The Jennies are the No. 1 seed and will play their first round game at noon on Thursday, March 5, at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
