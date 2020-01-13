The Jennies picked up their eighth straight win on Saturday, Jan. 11, as UCM never trailed in a 82-60 win over Lincoln to move to 11-3 and remain unbeaten in the MIAA at 5-0.
The Jennies scored the first five points in the game before racing out to an 11-2 lead. The Jens hit 4-of-6 from three in the opening frame as Megan Skaggs, Morgan VanHyfte, Morgan Fleming and Ryan Stearns all splashed from behind the arc. Kim Crown made it a 10-point game, 22-12, with a layup and a foul and after one, the Jennies led 24-16.
UCM padded their lead with an 8-0 run midway through the second quarter. The Blue Tigers cut UCM's lead to seven, 33-26 before the Jens scored eight straight taking their largest lead 41-26. The Jennies shot 56% in the quarter going 9-16 for a 15-point lead at the half, 43-28.
A sluggish start in the third period saw the Blue Tigers get to within 13, 54-41. Fleming put an end to the Lincoln rally with a three and the Jennies closed the third on a 7-0 run to push the lead back to a game-high 20, 61-41. Ellisha Davis with pair of steals on the Blue Tigers final two possessions led to a fast break layup from Crown putting the lead back to 20.
Lincoln didn't quit to start the fourth quarter. They went on an 11-3 run to start frame and brought the lead down to 12, 64-52 at the media timeout. After the break, Nija Collier scored on a layup, then got two more at the free throw line to put the Jens back on top 16, 68-52.
From there it was the Skaggs show. The Jennies went on a 14-4 run getting 10 points from the senior to put the game away.
Skaggs finished 10-17 for 24 points. She also grabbed five rebounds. The senior sits 43 points away from cracking into the top 10 all-time scoring list with 1,419 points.
Fleming went for 17 points on 7-11 shooting with eight rebounds. She went 3-5 from behind the arc.
Collier also came down with eight rebounds and scored 10 points. Crown added 10 points.
The Jennies finished 31-64 from the floor while the Blue Tigers hit just 41%.
The win is the Jennies eighth straight win.
All-time UCM is now 58-3 against Lincoln, 28-1 in Jefferson City and have won seven straight over the Blue Tigers.
UCM went 3-0 on this road trip and are 23-5 in their last 28 road games.
The Jennies return home at 5:30 p.m. for a Wednesday evening game, Jan. 15, against Pittsburg State.
