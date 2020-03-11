WARRENSBURG — Central Missouri softball hosted its first games of the season on Tuesday afternoon, March 10.
The Jennies won the first meeting against Drury 4-1 before losing to the Panthers 7-5 in game two.
Game 1 - Central Missouri 4, Drury 1
Central Missouri was the first to score in the opening at-bats.
Lauryn Deer walked to open the bottom of the first, then found herself on third after a stolen base and a passed ball.
Abbey Fischer sent a fly ball to deep center field, allowing Deer to score after the out. UCM led 1-0.
Drury tied the game at 1-1 in top of the third as a single down the right field line scored a Panther baserunner from second.
The score remained tied until the bottom of the sixth.
It was Deer again who kick-started the UCM offense with a double to center.
With no outs and Deer on second, Fischer pushed one over the left field fence to give UCM a 3-1 lead.
Ashlyn Cook scored the final run of the Jennies three-run inning.
After reaching on by a Panther throwing error, Cook was hit home on a double to left center by Sydney Wellshear.
UCM led 4-1.
Central Missouri out hit the Panthers 6-4.
Four of the Jennies six hits were extra-base hits.
Wellshear was the only Jen to record two hits in game one against the panthers.
She also accounted for one of UCM's four RBI.
Game 2 - Drury 7, Central Missouri 4
Drury was the first to score in game two.
The Panthers took a 1-0 lead after the designated player Megan Holmes crushed Alexa Bradley's pitch over right center in the top of the second.
Drury increased its 1-0 advantage to a 6-0 lead after the top of the fourth.
With two outs and bases loaded, a double to left field scored two Panther base runners.
Gentry Wishard came into the circle to replace Bradley.
The Panthers scored two more off a triple down the left field line to take a 6-0 lead over the Jennies.
A solo bomb by UCM's designated player Lexi Parks in the bottom of the fifth put the Jennies on the board at 6-1 Drury.
Drury's Abbey McAteer answered Parks' solo shot with one of her own in the first at bat in the top of the sixth.
The Panthers led 7-1.
Bailey Fowler hit home Cook in the bottom of the sixth with a double to right center for the Jens second run.
Central Missouri added two more runs in their final attempt at the plate.
With two outs, a double to right center by Cook scored Fischer and Taylor Nickel for the Jennies final runs of the game.
Both the Jennies and the Panthers finished with nine hits and also left five runners on base.
Four of the Jennies five hits were for extra-bases.
Cook led the UCM offense in game two finishing with two doubles and a single in four at bats.
In 3.1 innings, Wishard allowed five hits, two runs and two walks while striking out two batters of the 16 she faced.
On the day, Central Missouri hit .288 against a pitching staff that averages an opponent batting average of .279.
Fischer and Parks' home runs were the first of their careers.
• The Jennies were 2-2 on stolen base attempts while the Panthers finished 3-3.
Five of UCM's eight RBI were with two outs.
The Jennies finished just 5-20 with runners in scoring position.
Central Missouri continues to lead the all-time series against Drury 7-5.
The Jennies return to their home field on Friday, March 13, against Northwest Missouri.
Game one of the MIAA doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. in Warrensburg.
