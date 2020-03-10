DESTIN, Florida — Central Missouri Jennies golf got its spring season started this week in the Sunshine State.
UCM competed in the Emerald Coast Classic in Destin, Flaorida, and finished in fourth place in the field.
The Jennies were in second place after the first two days and played consistently throughout the week.
UCM had scores of +23, 307, +24, 308, and +26, 310, for a 54-hole total score of +73, 925.
The Jennies 26 birdies were the most in the field.
Rosie Klausner was the overall individual leader after one round and still held a share of the lead after 36 holes.
She ended up in third place with a +6, 219, two strokes behind the leader.
Klausner led the tournament with 12 birdies including five in the final round.
She opened the tournament shooting an even-par 71 before back-to-back rounds of 74.
Olivia Sobaski tied for 10th place.
She improved each day on the course and had a three-round total +20, 233.
Sobaski had rounds of +9, 80, +6, 77, and +5, 76.
On day three, she was an even-par on the back nine with three birdies.
Elizabeth Leath was the most consistent Jennie.
She has rounds of +8, 79, +8, 79, and +7, 78, for a total score of +23, 236.
She finished in a tie for 16th place.
Leath had three birdies, but led UCM hitting par on 31 holes.
Madison Grisham tied for 21st place with a +26, 239.
Grisham's best round was her second where she shot a +7, 78. Grisham also had scores of +8, 7,9 in round one and +11, 82, in round three.
She had three birdies in the first round and one in both the second and third.
Molly Saporito was the fifth Jennie in the field. She tied for 30th place with a +33, 246.
Saporito's best round was her first where she was seven-over-par with a 78. She finished with rounds of +13 84 on days two and three.
Missouri-St. Louis was the team winner shooting a +57, 909.
The Tritons Emma Thorngren shot a +4, 217, for the individual title.
UCM next competes March 22 and 23 at the Midwest Intercollegiate Invitational in Bolivar at the Silo Ridge Golf Course.
