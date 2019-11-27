WARRENSBURG — Jennies basketball is still putting the pieces together.
For stretches on Tuesday, Nov. 26, Central Missouri looked like a team that could live up to its preseason hype.
At other times, the Jennies looked like a squad still breaking in a new players and returning players in new roles.
“We are learning,” Central Missouri coach Dave Slifer said. “We’ve got a long ways to go. We will get better, we just haven’t gotten everything figured out yet.”
Central Missouri held off William Jewell 69-59 after the Cardinals erased most of the Jennies 24-point third quarter lead, to get above .500 for the first time this season.
The Jennies (3-2), who pulled away from the Cardinals late in the first half to lead 33-19 at the break, started the second half on a tear. An 8-0 run extended UCM’s halftime advantage out to 41-19.
The lead swelled to 24, its largest mark of the afternoon, with an Adria Costley lay-up with five minutes, three seconds remaining in the third period.
William Jewell countered with a 18-5 run in the final five minutes to trim the deficit back down to 13, 56-43.
“We were miserable defensively at the end of the third quarter,” Slifer said. “We started off the third quarter great, then we got fouls called on us.”
The Cardinals continued to hack away at the Jennies lead, starting the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run to make it a 53-47.
During the 24-5 stretch, William Jewell was 9 of 12 from the field and 4 of 6 from three while the Jennies were 3 of 11 with one three-pointer.
Central Missouri’s lead hung around in the upper-single-digits until Morgan VanHyfte knocked down a 3-pointer, one of four on the day for the Jennies, with 4:02 left to push the Jennies lead back up into double-figures, 61-50.
“It was great to see Morgan VanHyfte knock down that three,” Slifer said.
UCM finished 4 of 16 from three, the least amount of 3-pointers in a game this season, but matched the second-best shooting percentage from range.
“One of these games, we are going to go 10 for 16 from the three instead of 4 of 16,” Slifer said.
UCM’s lead never dipped below the two-digit mark following VanHyfte’s trey, part of her five point day.
The Jennies opened the afternoon with a defensive stand, holding William Jewell to six points while staking out a 14-6 lead.
Keeping an opponent under double-figures in a frame is generally a good omen for the Jennies as Central Missouri is 43-5 in the last four season when holding an opponent to single-digits in a quarter and 2-1 this year when hitting that milestone.
Senior Morgan Fleming took over in the second quarter, scoring 12 of the Jennies 19 points in the frame. Fleming finished with a game-high 23 points while dishing out five assists and hauling in five rebounds.
Megan Skaggs added 20 points and Nija Collier reached double-figures with 10 points and six rebounds.
The Jennies continued their unbeaten streak against William Jewell with the win, moving to 12-0 all-time against the Cardinals.
Central Missouri will take on the No. 1 team in the country on Friday, Nov. 29, facing Drury in the Oasis Hotel and Convention Center Thanksgiving Classic in Springfield. The Jennies also will take on Truman State during the trip.
Drury, who are coming off an NCAA tournament semifinals appearance last season, are off to a 4-0 start and are averaging 76.8 points per game.
“Number one, you always have to handle the press with them,” Slifer said. “They press extremely well. That’s why I liked having this game on Tuesday, because I knew (William Jewell) would press us and we’d get to work on it some. At times, we looked really good and attacked, but there was other times where we let them attack us.”
Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
