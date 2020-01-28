Muleshoe_Jennies
Buy Now

Riding a 12-game winning streak, Jennies Basketball has reentered the WBCA Top-25 poll. The Jens come in at No. 22 after spending the last few weeks in the receiving votes category. 

Central Missouri started the year ranked 11th in the preseason poll. They had dropped into the receiving votes category after two weeks of action and are back in for the first time this year during the regular season.

The Jens have won 12 straight games and last week defeated Rogers State and Northeastern State on the road to run their record to 15-3 and 9-0 in the MIAA.

Sitting atop the poll is in-state rival Drury at 19-0. They are followed by Ashland, Grand Valley State, Texas A&M-Commerce and Indiana (PA).

The Jennies are one of two teams in the WBCA top-25 from the MIAA. Fort Hays State ranks 16th. Emporia State also is receiving votes.

WBCA Poll - Tuesday, Jan. 28

Rank Team Points

1. Drury (20) 572

2. Ashland (3) 555

3. Grand Valley State 514

4. Texas A&M-Commerce 509

5. Indiana (Pa) 466

6. Lee 453

7. Hawaii Pacific 435

8. Lubbock Christian 389

9. Alaska Anchorage 375

10. Virginia Union 348

11. North Georgia 308

12. Benedict 252

13. Adelphi 244

14. Walsh 241

15. Sioux Falls 208

16. Fort Hays State 203

17. Azusa Pacific 195

18. Catawba 190

19. West Texas A&M 157

20. Anderson (SC) 137

21. Westminster 132

22. Central Missouri 100

23. Southeastern Oklahoma State 89

24. Tampa 85

25. Colorado Mesa 50

Dropped Out: No. 24 Notre Dame (OH) (16-2).

Others receiving votes: Lander (15-3) 45; University of the Sciences (16-3) 43; Notre Dame (OH) (16-2) 26; Belmont Abbey (17-2) 21; Lincoln (PA) (18-3) 21; St. Thomas Aquinas (16-3) 20; Bentley (15-4) 17; Kentucky Wesleyan (19-1) 17; Emporia State (14-4) 12; UC San Diego (15-4) 11; Bowie State 6 (16-3).

Sports Editor Randy Speer can be reached by emailing randy.speer@dsjnow.com, by calling (660) 747-8123 or on Twitter at @RandySpeer_DSJ.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.