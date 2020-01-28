Riding a 12-game winning streak, Jennies Basketball has reentered the WBCA Top-25 poll. The Jens come in at No. 22 after spending the last few weeks in the receiving votes category.
Central Missouri started the year ranked 11th in the preseason poll. They had dropped into the receiving votes category after two weeks of action and are back in for the first time this year during the regular season.
The Jens have won 12 straight games and last week defeated Rogers State and Northeastern State on the road to run their record to 15-3 and 9-0 in the MIAA.
Sitting atop the poll is in-state rival Drury at 19-0. They are followed by Ashland, Grand Valley State, Texas A&M-Commerce and Indiana (PA).
The Jennies are one of two teams in the WBCA top-25 from the MIAA. Fort Hays State ranks 16th. Emporia State also is receiving votes.
WBCA Poll - Tuesday, Jan. 28
Rank Team Points
1. Drury (20) 572
2. Ashland (3) 555
3. Grand Valley State 514
4. Texas A&M-Commerce 509
5. Indiana (Pa) 466
6. Lee 453
7. Hawaii Pacific 435
8. Lubbock Christian 389
9. Alaska Anchorage 375
10. Virginia Union 348
11. North Georgia 308
12. Benedict 252
13. Adelphi 244
14. Walsh 241
15. Sioux Falls 208
16. Fort Hays State 203
17. Azusa Pacific 195
18. Catawba 190
19. West Texas A&M 157
20. Anderson (SC) 137
21. Westminster 132
22. Central Missouri 100
23. Southeastern Oklahoma State 89
24. Tampa 85
25. Colorado Mesa 50
Dropped Out: No. 24 Notre Dame (OH) (16-2).
Others receiving votes: Lander (15-3) 45; University of the Sciences (16-3) 43; Notre Dame (OH) (16-2) 26; Belmont Abbey (17-2) 21; Lincoln (PA) (18-3) 21; St. Thomas Aquinas (16-3) 20; Bentley (15-4) 17; Kentucky Wesleyan (19-1) 17; Emporia State (14-4) 12; UC San Diego (15-4) 11; Bowie State 6 (16-3).
