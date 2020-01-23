Central Missouri history was made Thursday, Jan. 23, in Claremore, Oklahoma. With the Jennies 86-44 win over Rogers State, the Jennies became just the fifth NCAA Division II women's basketball program to record 1,000 wins. The Jennies join Bentley, Delta State, Western Washington and Cal Poly-Pomona.
Not only was the Jennies win their 1,000th as a program, it's their 11th straight this season. With the win, UCM improves to 14-3 and 8-0 in the MIAA. The Jens scored on their opening possession and never trailed.
The Jennies got off to another fast start in the opening quarter. After a Morgan VanHyfte three, the Jennies led 9-2. They upped that lead to 18-9 at the media timeout and finished the quarter on an 8-0 run for a 26-9 lead after one quarter of play.
UCM got up by as much as 22, 35-13, before the Hillcats made a little run. They scored nine straight to cut the lead down to 35-22. Nija Collier ended that with a layup and in the final 1:47, the Jennies scored six straight for a 41-22 lead at the break. Megan Skaggs hit a jumper at the buzzer, giving her 18 for the half.
Skaggs finished the night with her second 30-point game of the season. She scored 30 in 31 minutes going 13-16 and 3-4 from three. With her 30 points on the night, Skaggs moved into the Top 10 All-Time in scoring in Jennies history with 1,478 at the No. 9 spot. She trails Lindsey Maple by 67 points for the No. 8 spot.
Collier neared a double-double in the opening 20 minutes with 10 rebounds and eight points. She finished 10 points and 14 boards.
The Jens padded their lead in the third scoring 28 points. The Jens scored 14 straight at one point pushing their lead past 30. Ryann Stearns knocked in back-to-back threes for a 67-28 lead and the Jens led 69-32 heading to the final quarter. The Jennies were 12-14 in the frame.
With the outcome in hand, the only question going into the fourth was 'What will the final score be?' Skaggs got her 30th point before the media timeout as the Jens went up 40, 76-36. Madison Cook scored six points in the closing minutes to get the Jens over 80 to 86 points and an 86-44 win.
Stearns and Kim Crown each added eight points.
Morgan Fleming and Morgan VanHyfte each scored seven with five assists.
Cook chipped in six points and six rebounds, both career-highs .
UCM shot 37.5% from three, their best percentage this season. Their nine threes match a season-high, going 9 of 24.
The Jennies will stay in Oklahoma to take on Northeastern State at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25.
