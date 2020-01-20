Jennies cruise to program's 999th win

WARRENSBURG — Central Missouri never trailed and was never tied with Missouri Southern on Saturday, Jan. 18, in a 76-44 blowout for the Jennies 10th straight win.
The Lions did not enter their starters into the official book prior to tip-off, leading to administrative technical.
Morgan Fleming sank one of the two free throws before the tip, giving UCM a 1-0 lead before the game commenced.
It felt like Missouri Southern also forgot to send out its starters as well, with the Jennies rattling off 13-straight points to amass a 14-0 lead three minutes into the game.
Central Missouri did not ease off the gas pedal after the Lions scored their first basket of the game, going on an 11-1 run to end the frame up 31-5.
“Obviously, the first quarter is about as good as it gets for us,” Central Missouri coach Dave Slifer said. “We put the ball in the hole, we guarded and we went the other way and got some easy buckets.”
The Jennies offense slowed in the second quarter, but maintained a lead of greater than 20 points for the entire frame, going into the break up 47-20.
UCM outscored Missouri Southern 18-10 in the third quarter before calling off the attack with a 35 point lead, 65-30.
The trio of Morgan Fleming, Megan Skaggs and Niji Collier received their curtain call with 19 seconds left in the third quarter after combining for 50 of UCM’s 65 points through three quarters.
Fleming led the way with 23 points. Skaggs logged her first double-double of the season with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Collier added 12 points.
Morgan VanHyfte left her mark in the fourth quarter, scoring seven of her nine points for the afternoon in the opening.
VanHyfte added four steals for the game playing a part in the Jennies forcing 22 turnovers, which they parlayed into 30 points including 17 from the fast break.
“I love playing a little bit faster and that has not always been the best part of our game the last couple of years,” Slifer said. “I’d like to think with the kids that we’ve got, we can run.”
Central Missouri cleared the bench with five minutes left.
Adria Costley and Madison Cook notched a free throw each while closing out the game.
“Those kids come to practice everyday, they work hard, they run the other team’s scouts, so I actually thought they defended very, very well because they knew them inside out,” Slifer said.
Central Missouri moves to 13-3 on the year and 7-0 in the MIAA. The win also marks the 999th in program history.
With its next win, UCM will become the 5th D2 women’s program with 1,000 wins in program history — joining Bentley, Delta St, Western Washington and Cal Poly Pomona, who eclipsed the 1,000 win threshold this season, as the only programs to reach the mark.
Central Missouri will hunt for its 1,000th win on Thursday, Jan. 23 at Rogers State. The Hillcats (2-16, 0-9) are coming off a 72-57 loss to Central Oklahoma. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.
