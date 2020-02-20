Jennies cruise past Lincoln in final home game

WARRENSBURG — The No. 20 Jennies drew a win closer to claiming the MIAA regular season title with a 74-45 win over Lincoln on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
“We got done what we needed to get down,” Central Missouri coach Dave Slifer said. “We got some rest for some people and it was not pretty at time, but that was the way it was going to be.”
UCM (21-4, 15-1 MIAA) put the game out of reach early, jumping out to a 10-0 lead before the Blue Tigers made a basket.
The Jennies ended the first frame with an 18-9 lead.
An 8-0 run to start the second quarter pushed Central Missouri’s lead out to double-figures, where it would remain the rest of the contest. The Jennies led 43-18 at halftime.
Central Missouri held Lincoln to nine points in the first two periods of the contest, the 11th time the Jennies have accomplished that feat this season. UCM is 52-6 in the last four years when holding teams to single-digits in a quarter.
Lincoln could only come as close as 21 points in the second half as UCM cruised to its third-straight win.
Senior Megan Skaggs checked out with six minutes, 31 seconds left in the contest with fellow senior Morgan Fleming following suit 90 seconds later.
Skaggs and Fleming paced the offense with 18 and 17 points, respectively.
The win is the senior duo’s 100th in their four year careers at Central Missouri.
The pair’s first home game ended in a 74-65 loss to Concordia — St. Paul on Nov. 11, 2015. They’d only lose five more games in the Multi over the course of four seasons.
It wasn’t a curtain call though for the seniors, as UCM has aspirations to play more basketball at home as the host of the Central Region tournament.
“You know what, no,” Slifer said on if he gave any thought to it being the duo’s last game at the Multi. “Because I want to host the regional and I want the regional to be here, so they are going to be back here, hopefully.”
The Jennies currently have a chance to do just that, coming in atop the first Regional Rankings on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Two Northern Sun teams, Minnesota Duluth and Sioux Falls check in behind Central Missouri in regional rankings. Emporia State and Nebraska-Kearney sit at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively. Fort Hays State ranks eighth and Central Oklahoma 10th, giving the MIAA five teams in contention for a regional berth.
Central Missouri had a chance to clinch at least a share of the MIAA regular season championship on Thursday, Feb 20, against Washburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.