WARRENSBURG — No. 24 Central Missouri’s 3-point shooting woes are well documented. At 26.8% from range for the season — the lowest mark in the last two decades — every made three has been cause for celebration.
The Jennies provided plenty of fireworks on Saturday, Feb. 15, knocking down a season-high 40% of their shots from behind the arc in a 75-65 win over No. 25 Nebraska-Kearney, putting UCM in the driver’s seat to claim its second MIAA regular season title in three years on Senior Day.
“We’ve struggled so much from three this year that just to see the ball go through the hoop has been such a game changer for us lately,” senior Morgan Fleming said.
Fittingly, it was back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers that provided Central Missouri the momentum to finish its first win over a ranked opponent this year.
Gigi McAtee fed Megan Skaggs a perfect pass, setting up an uncontested 3-pointer for the senior, who promptly swished it.
“It felt so good,” Skaggs said. “I knew as soon as I let go that it was going in. It was in rhythm, a perfect pass and I was like this has got to go.”
Nija Collier followed Skagg’s triple with one of her own.
Morgan Fleming pushed UCM’s lead to double-figures at 61-49 with four minutes, 33 seconds left in the contest with the third straight triple by a Jennie.
Fleming, a career 30.9% 3-point shooter, has struggled mightily from range over the last two weeks, finishing the four-game stretch 1 of 20 from beyond the arc.
The way to get back into rhythm — two pieces of Double Bubble
“It was a buddy of mine, who is an analytics guy that I asked about it,” Central Missouri coach Dave Slifer said. “He started laughing and he goes the only thing that I’ve ever seen that worked is Double Bubble. Give’em two pieces before the game and all the sudden they get cocky.”
Since adding two pieces of gum to her pregame routine, the senior has gone 7 of 14 from range including 3 of 6 against UNK.
“Slifer gave me the double bubble and said I need to be more confident out there and I’ve been chewing it,” Fleming said. “It’s done the trick the last two games.”
Central Missouri finished the game 8 of 20 from three-point land.
“You’d think we’d be over that by now, but we shot 40% from three, which is unbelievable for us,” Slifer said.
Central Missouri did not make a basket from the field after Fleming’s triple, managing to ice the game away at the free throw line in the final 4:33.
The Jennies converted all 14 trips to the charity stripe and finished the game 27 of 28 from the free throw line.
“Stepping to the line and going 27 of 28 is remarkable,” Slifer said.
Nebraska-Kearney gave UCM all it could handle before the late behind-the-arc barraged. The Lopers jumped out to a 4-0 lead to start the contest and led 12-11 at the end of the opening quarter.
“I felt like our team took a step up today,” Slifer said. “I was very impressed with Nebraska-Kearney and they made some shots.”
The Lopers led for the first half of the second frame until Fleming knocked down her first three of the contest to tie the game at 20-20 at the 4:21 mark. The Jennies closed the half by outscoring UNK 7-3, leading 27-23 at the break.
Central Missouri led for the entirety of the third quarter, stretching out its lead to as many as nine before UNK pulled within one, 42-41, by the end of the third quarter, ending the frame on a 6-0 run.
“That was definitely a win that we needed to get,” Skaggs said. “I think it gave us back our confidence after the Missouri Western loss and yeah, we are playing like a team again and I am excited.”
The win gives Central Missouri a two-game cushion over the rest of the MIAA in the final push for the regular season title with four games remaining on the schedule at 14-1 and 20-4 overall.
On a day set aside to celebrate the already incredible careers of Fleming and Skaggs along with fellow seniors Kim Crown, Ellisha Davis and Emilie Jobst, the dynamic duo combined for 45 points — 24 for Fleming and 21 for Skaggs.
“Those two are hard for people to match up with and they are tough kids, they come to work every day and make everybody better,” Slifer said.
Collier added 12 points as the third Jennie to score in double-figures.
Central Missouri hosts its final home game of the season at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, against Lincoln before starting a three-game road trip to close out the regular season.
