Central Missouri Jennies basketball picked up their second straight MIAA road win Monday, Jan. 6, 62-59 at Newman. The Jennies came back from down as many as eight to pick up their 10th win of the season and move to 4-0 in the MIAA.
The game started with a flurry of scoring in the opening period. Both teams shot better than 40% from the floor. The Jets stayed close hitting a pair of threes. Morgan Fleming scored nine and after 10 minutes, the Jennies were up one, 20-19.
Newman shot 50% from the floor in the second quarter and took their largest lead. The Jets started the quarter on a 13-4 run before the Jennies were able to cut into the lead. Trailing 32-24 at the media timeout, UCM went on a 6-0 run to close to within two, 32-30. The teams traded baskets in the final minutes of the half and the Jets went into the break leading 37-33.
The Jens cut into the Jet lead in the third. They took their first lead since the first, 40-39, on a layup from Nija Collier. That lead didn't last though as the Jets were able to get back on top thanks to a layup and a foul. Kim Crown knocked in a pair of free throws in the final minute to tie the game at 44, but Newman hit two at the line with 12 seconds left for a 48-46 lead after three.
Trailing by four, the Jennies went on an 8-0 run early in the quarter to get on top by four. After Crown tied the game at 50, Collier grabbed two strong offensive rebounds and scored layups as UCM took their largest lead, 54-50.
The Jets though didn't go down quietly. They closed to with in a single point on a handful of occasions. Up one, 58-57, Crown buried a long two for a 60-57 lead.
Down one with under one minute to play, the Jets defense got a stop and the ball back with 25 seconds. Newman launched a long three and Fleming collected the rebounds with 11 seconds to play.
Needing to foul, Newman sent Fleming to the line with seven seconds where she calmly sank both for a three-point lead, 62-59.
The Jets sent up a desperation three at the buzzer which fell short and the Jennies walked out with a 62-59 win.
The back and forth game featured 17 lead changes and seven ties.
Neither team shot all that well, the Jets were just under 38% while the Jennies shot 36.7%.
UCM was able to overcome going just 1-16 from three. Newman hit 5-23.
At the line, UCM made 17-of-18 and the Jets were 10-14.
UCM held an advantage on the glass, 40-26, with 13 offensive rebounds.
Collier picked up another double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Crown was 4-7 from the floor for 14 points and eight rebounds. She was 6-6 at the free throw line.
Fleming added 15 points and eight rebounds and was 5-5 from the free throw line. She also dished out five assists. Megan Skaggs chipped in nine points and six rebounds.
The win is career win 700 for Coach Dave Slifer. He is the 36th coach in NCAA Women's Basketball to reach 700 career wins and the fifth in Division II.
Collier's double-double was her fourth of the season. All four have been in the last five games.
Central Missouri finishes its roadtrip Saturday, Jan. 11 at Lincoln. Tip-off from Jefferson City is scheduled for 1 p.m.
