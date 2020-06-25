INDIANAPOLIS — Monday, June 22, was the beginning of the Great Lakes Valley Conference "Awards Week."
The first award to be released by the conference is the All-GLVC Team Academic Award.
The only UCM sport to compete in the GLVC is womens bowling, who is an affiliate member of the league.
To earn the All-GLVC Academic Team award, teams must have a minimum GPA of 3.30. This year, the GLVC set a new conference record with 207 teams receiving the award.
The Jennies bowling team was one of the 207 as it had a collective 3.41 GPA.
