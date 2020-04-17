WHITEWATER, Wisconsin - The National Tenpin Coaches Association (NTCA) came out with its final poll of the 2019-20 season.
The season was cut short before conference and national championships due to COVID-19, so the final poll is representative through the end of the regular season.
In the national poll, the Jennies finished 15th.
Among Division II and Division II schools, the Jennies ranked second.
The Jennies finished with a total record of 73-27 in all regular season matches.
The Jennies were in the top 10 in all eight events during the regular season and in the top five in six of the eight.
UCM twice placed second at the McKendree Bearcat Invitational and at the Wisconsin Whitewater Warhawk Classic.
Following the regular season, four Jennies made the inaugural All-GLVC team.
Paytynn Kuhns and Stephanie Richards made the Second-Team and Jacqueline Garcia-Ulloa and Tatum Ruffalo were All-GLVC Honorable Mention.
