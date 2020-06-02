KANSAS CITY - Jennies basketball's Morgan Fleming has been selected as the Winter Sports Female Student-Athlete of the Year.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the MIAA decided to forego the Ken B. Jones Award, given annually to the top male and female student athlete in the association.
This year, the MIAA decided to recognize a male and female student athlete from both the fall and winter seasons.
The criteria for the Ken B. Jones award was used to determine the winners.
A 15-member committee comprised of one administrator from each MIAA institution and the conference office ranked each candidate based on excellence in three categories: Athletic Achievement in 2019-20, Career Academic Achievements and Community/Campus Service during the academic year.
Morgan Fleming
- Jennies Basketball
- Senior
- Liberty
- Biology major / chemistry minor
- 3.8 GPA
Fleming recently graduated with a degree in biology and a minor in chemistry.
She sported a 3.8 GPA at UCM while earning three MIAA Scholar-Athlete awards, one Academic Excellence Award and made the Academic Honor Roll all four years.
This past year she was also a CoSIDA Academic All-District selection.
On the court, Fleming cemented her place in Jennies basketball history scoring 1,550 career points with 546 rebounds and 323 assists.
She is the only Jennie since 2000 with more than 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 250 assists and this year was selected as a member of the Jennies 50-Year Team.
Following the 2019-20 season, Fleming became the 10th First Team All-American in Jennies basketball history.
She also made her third All-MIAA team and was the co-MVP of the MIAA Tournament.
Fleming was fifth in the MIAA this season in scoring and fourth in assists, the only player in the league in the top-five in both categories.
During her career, Fleming helped the Jennies to a 106-21 record with two MIAA Regular Season, one MIAA Tournament, one NCAA Regional and one National Championship.
Off the court, Fleming played an active role in the Warrensburg community.
Working with local elementary schools, Fleming was involved in Warrensburg Elementary School's Adventure Club, the UCM Literacy Team which saw student athletes read and donate books to elementary schools and greeting elementary students with high-five's as they got off the school bus in the morning.
She also helped with the Warrensburg School District Community Clothes and volunteered as a food server with Project Community Connect.
Utilizing her talents, Fleming volunteered with Warrensburg Parks and Recreation at youth basketball practices, and volunteered as a Certified Nursing Assistant at the Missouri Veteran's Home and at Western Missouri Medical Center.
Fleming becomes the first Mule or Jennie to be named an MIAA Student-Athlete of the Year since the 2012-13 season.
Central Missouri has won 10 Ken B. Jones awards in their history, five Mules and five Jennies.
Fleming is the first from Jennies basketball named an MIAA Student-Athlete of the Year.
