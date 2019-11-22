Jennies advance behind pair of goals from Kramer

WARRENSBURG - Central Missouri freshman Emily Kramer picked an opportune time to score her first goals as a Jen, netting a pair in a 4-1 win over Southwestern Oklahoma State University in the opening round of the NCAA Playoffs on Friday, Nov. 22.
“I thought Kramer was outstanding today,” Central Missouri coach Lewis Theobald said. “A lot of effort.”
Kramer secured her first career in the 57th minute, tapping in a deflection by the keeper off a corner kick, which pin balled around the box before landing at the feet of the freshman, extending Central Missouri’s lead to 3-1.
Eight minutes later, the Blue Springs-native scored her second career goal, this time heading in a corner kick in the 65th minute to set the final score.
“We will take wins at this point any way we can get them,” Theobald said. “Today maybe wasn’t the best soccer game, but we found a way to move on and get ready for Sunday.”
Southwestern Oklahoma State got off to a strong start, staking out a 1-0 lead on a goal by Micaela Swain in the 14th minute.
“I thought they started really well,” Theoblad said. “A lot of nerves in the first game.”
The opening goal by the Bulldogs only elevated the jitters for the Jennies, Theobald added. Central Missouri started five freshman making their national tournament debuts.
“We have such a young team that, first NCAA tournament games are nervous and we just didn’t really settle down,” Theobald said.
Sophomore Kassie Newsom helped bring the game back to a tie, drawing a penalty inside the box to receive a penalty kick. Senior Allysa Gann knocked home the one-on-one shot in the 25th minute to knot the game back up at 1-1.
Seven minutes later, Makayla Martin finished off a free kick from Lindsay Edmonds to give UCM the lead for good at 2-1.
The Jennies outshot the Bulldogs 17-11 and put nine of those shots on goal. Still, Theobald felt the offense was capable of more.
“I think we have to retain the ball better,” Theobald said. “As soon as we win the ball back, we need to be able to knock a few passes together. We were just too direct today and couldn’t play through the midfield, didn’t switch the point of attack to the other side of the field.”
The Jennies will face No. 3 seed Concordia - St. Paul at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24 in the second round of the Central Region playoffs.
