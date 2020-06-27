INDIANAPOLIS - Jan Jansky, one of the most decorated track and field student athletes in university of Central Missouri history, can add one more award to his trophy case.
The senior from Kladno, Czech Republic, is a CoSIDA Academic All-American for the second time in his career.
After earning Third-Team honors in 2019, Jansky is a First-Team Academic All-American in 2020.
In order to be eligible for a College Sports Information Directors of American (CoSIDA) Academic All-American Award, student athletes must have a minimum grade point average of 3.30 and have two full terms of attendance at the current institution, as well as being a key contributor athletically.
Jansky graduated this past spring with a 3.87 GPA in sport management.
Heading into the 2020 Indoor National Championship, Jansky was tied for second in the nation in the pole vault having cleared a personal-best 17-3.5.
He finished second at the MIAA Championships and was tied for first on the conference pole vault performance list.
He is a three-time All-American in the pole vault and a three-time All-MIAA performer.
Academically, Jansky has now earned two Academic All-American awards in his career to go along with four MIAA Scholar-Athlete Awards and is a seven-time MIAA Academic Honor Roll member.
He was also a finalist for the MIAA Male Winter Sports Student-Athlete of the Year.
