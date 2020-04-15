NORMAN, Oklahoma - For the second consecutive season, Central Missouri Mules golfer Matt Hoemann has been selected to the Golf Coaches Association (GCAA) All-Region Team.
Hoemann was one of 14 selected from the Central Region.
He played in 13 rounds, all during the fall, and led the Mules with a 70.31 average score per round.
In five events, Hoemann finished in the top five four times with an individual win coming at the Holiday Inn Express Classic.
In five of 13 rounds, Hoemann shot below 70 and was below par in 10 rounds.
Hoemann's first-round 66 at the Super Region Preview tied the Mules low round for the season and was a career personal-low.
Twice during the season Hoemann was named the MIAA Golfer of the Week.
Hoemann helped the Mules to four top-five finishes on the year and three team wins in five events.
This is his second All-Region award after earning one last year as well.
