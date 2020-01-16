Historically bad shooting night gives Mules fourth straight loss

WARRENSBURG - Central Missouri recorded its worst shooting night since 2008 in a 68-57 loss to Pittsburg State on Wednesday, Jan. 15, extending the Mules losing skid to four games.
The Mules went 18 of 63 from the field - 28.6% - and 6 of 21 from three.
The last time a Central Missouri team shot that poorly from the field was in a 66-57 loss to Southwest Baptist on Feb. 26, 2008 when UCM went 19 of 68 from the field.
“You are not going to win very many conference games when you shoot 28% on your home floor,” Central Missouri coach Doug Karleskint said. “Sixteen missed lay-ups, had numerous open looks from three from guys who we want to shoot and they weren’t falling. It’s tough to win games when we don’t value every possession.”
The night started promising for the Mules as Matt Wilkinson and Kendale Hampton knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to get UCM out to an early 6-0 lead.
Then, the shots stopped falling. Central Missouri missed its next eight shots, six of which came from beyond the arc. UCM went on to miss its next 10 3-pointers until Hampton found the bottom of the next midway through the second half.
“That’s what can happen really easily when you start making shots early, you kind of feel that energy, that vibe that it's going to be our night and we took some quick ones,” Karleskint said. “They didn’t go in and we kept hunting them and hunting and hunting instead of being disciplined in our offense and getting them in the flow of our offense.”
Pittsburg State used UCM’s drought to go on a 10-0 run to take the lead for good at 10-6.
The Mules kept the Gorillas within striking distance, getting to within three, 19-16, at the midway point of the first 20 minutes of action before going even colder from the field.
In the final 10 minutes of the first half, UCM made just three field goals with a five minutes, four seconds long stretch between a Daniel Ferris bucket and a layup by Koray Gilbert then another 4:11 long drought between Gilbert’s points and a lay-up by Joshua Greer.
“One thing they did was go underneath every single ball screen and they were packing it in trying to keep us out of the lane,” Karleskint said. “So we had open looks from 12 to 15 feet and we had good looks and just didn’t make them.”
Gavin Pinkley, who finished with a team-high 16 points, missed the bulk of the scoring drought after picking up his second foul with 6:37 left in the half.
“We didn’t have an inside presence when we really need it,” Karleskint said. “We aren’t hitting outside shots and we didn’t have an inside presence, it’s tough to manufacture a point.”
Greer had five points in the final minute of the half to keep UCM with six, 30-24, going into the break.
The Mules got within three early in the second half with a 6-3 run and had a chance to tie the game on a Michael Winger 3-pointer only for Pittsburg State to respond with an 8-0 run to push the deficit up to double-figures, 41-30.
Central Missouri fought back to a four point deficit with a 3-pointer by Wilkinson, who finished with 13 points. Once again, Pittsburg State ended any thought of a UCM rally with a bucket on the other end, eventually leading to another double-digits lead for the Gorillas.
“We did a much better job of keeping them out of the paint, but we’ve got to do that for 40 minutes, not just in spurts when we are down and playing with some urgency,” Karleskint said.
Hampton was the only other Mule to reach double-figures, scoring 12 points.
The loss is UCM’s fourth in a row and puts the Mules record at 6-9 and 1-5 in the MIAA.
Central Missouri hosts No. 10 Missouri Southern (13-2, 6-0) at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18. The Lions are coming off a 79-49 win over Newman and are averaging an MIAA-best 88.8 points per game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.