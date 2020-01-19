Hampton's buzzer-beater lifts UCM to second upset of top 10 team

WARRENSBURG - Central Missouri coach Doug Karleksint - his dress shirt dripping wet - sat down following Saturday’s, Jan. 18, game against Missouri Southern befuddled.
He wasn’t confused as to why his shirt was soaked, beating No. 10 Missouri Southern with a buzzer-beater was reason enough for post game locker room shower, more so how his squad managed to once again pull of an upset of a top 10 team in the country at the Multi after two weeks without a win.
“The guys were just sick of losing,” Karleskint said. “We had great prep the last two days and it showed today. I don’t think we won this game today, I felt like we won it in the previous two days at practice.”
What transpired on Saturday doesn't make sense on paper. Three days removed for a historically bad game against Pittsburg State and in the midst of a four-game losing skid, UCM pulled off another improbable upset, knocking off the Lions - the only unbeaten team in the conference coming into Saturday - 54-52 with a last second shot by Kendale Hampton.
The Mules are 2-5 in the MIAA and 7-9 overall, yet join a small group of teams with two wins over top 10 teams in the country.
“We played angry, we really did,” Karleskint said.
The Shot
There wasn’t a drawn up play for Hampton to get off the game-winning basket, only a directive - get to the hoop.
“We wanted Kenny to get downhill and if they came off of Gavin (Pinkley) , then Gavin would be open at the top of the key and he is shooting a really good percentage from there,” Karleskint said.
Hampton waited until eight seconds remained on the clock then drove past Pinkley. The Lions left the senior transfer in a one-on-one match-up, putting the fate of the game in his hands.
The drive sputtered out in the middle of the paint, leaving Hampton surrounded by a trio of Lions. The senior guard rose above them for a hook shot, which bounced off the back iron before splashing down for the final two points of the contest with 1.2 seconds left.
“Coach told me to drive down and make a play, and I did,” Hampton, who finished with a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds, said.
After an official review, an additional .3 seconds was put back on the clock, giving Missouri Southern enough time to get one final heave off.
Hampton denied the Lions that opportunity, intercepting the inbounds pass to seal the win.
The set up
It was almost eerie how similar the Mules win over the Lions was to their upset of then-No. 1 Northwest Missouri State.
UCM used a poor shooting night from the Bearcats, Northwest’s best player getting in foul trouble and clutch 3-point shooting to pull off the stunning win in December.
Against Missouri Southern, Central Missouri used the same recipe. The Lions were 15 of 43 from the field and just 4 of 23 from deep. Cam Martin - one of the MIAA’s top scorers - missed the final eight minutes of the first half and played sparingly in the second half with foul trouble. The Mules went 9 of 16 from deep - UCM’s best shooting percentage from range on the season.
“We did a great job executing our game plan,” Karleskint said.
The bounceback shooting night was kick started by an unlikely source. Shae Wyatt, making his first career start for the Mules, opened the game with a 3-pointer. The Mules would go on to make 9 of its next 12 3-pointers.
“It was so important for us to get off to a start where we were hitting some perimeter jumpers after losing to Pitt State and shooting 28 percent, so it was big to see some go down early,” Karleskint said.
Southern answered with a 7-0 run to stake out its largest lead of the night at 10-3.
The Mules answered with three-straight deep balls to overtake the Lions 14-10.
Martin, who finished as the lone Lion in double-figures with 16 points, racked up eight points and two fouls in the open 12 minutes before watching the last eight minutes of the first half from the bench in foul trouble.
“Getting Cam Martin out of the game obviously helped,” Karleskint said.
Both sides traded baskets the remainder of the half, going into the intermission tied at 27-27.
Gavin Pinkley, who finished with 12 points, scored the first five points of the second half to open up a 32-27.
The Mule sophomore center knocked down a 3-pointer over the outstretched arms of Martin, starting a duel between the big men.
“Those are two marque players in the league and Gavin is probably giving up sixty, seventy pounds to him and really fought,” Karleskint said. “I know he was kind of frustrated with some of the fouls that were going on.”
The assertion of dominance in the paint came to a head five minutes into the second half. Pinkley was initially whistled for a blow to Martin’s face in an attempt to drive to the basket, only for it to be called off after a review.
One final tussle in the lane awarded each their fourth foul, relegating them to their respective benches with 13:52 remaining.
While Pinkley and Martin duked it out, the Mules were in the midst of a a scoring drought that saw Missouri Southern overcome a seven-point deficit, to lead 41-38.
Koray Gilbert stopped the bleeding with a free throw at the 9:43 mark, ending a nearly six minute scoreless stretch.
“He came up to me before the game and he was ready to go,” Karleskint said. “You could just tell it.”
The junior transfer, who finished with a career-high 15 points on 5 of 7 shooting, spent his freshman year with the Lions before making his way to Warrensburg via South Plains Community College.
Central Missouri dug its way out of a five-point deficit with 8:08 left to tie the game at 46-46 on a Daniel Farris jumper.
Neither team led by more than three points in the final three minutes, despite the Lions having chances to pull away.
Missouri Southern missed four free throws in the final four minutes of the contest and went 18 of 24 from the charity stripe.
Kinzer Lambert went 2 of 4 from the free throw line in the final 49 seconds with UCM leading by two, 52-50.
Lambert’s second set of free throws came after UCM nearly gave away the game, turning the ball over with 30 seconds left while clinging to a one point lead, 52-51.
“I thought we really fought on the defensive end,” Karleskint said. “Even though we made some mistakes, we were really flying around and eliminated some of our mistakes by playing so hard.”
The 52 points scored by the Lions was a season low for the squad that averaged 88 points coming into the game and has hit triple-digits three times already.
“Holding a team like that to 52 points, that’s really incredible,” Karleskint said.
What remains for the Mules season is now up in the air.
After beating Northwest, UCM rattled off two wins over NAIA foes before losing four straight MIAA games.
Now, the Mules sit in 12th in the league with the top 10 earning bids to the MIAA tournament and 12 games left on the conference slate. UCM begins a two-game road trip in Oklahoma on Thursday, Jan. 23, at Rogers State.
The Hillcats, making their way through their first MIAA gauntlet, are 14-4 on the year and 6-3 in the MIAA.
Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
