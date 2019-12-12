Central Missouri womens soccer's Allysa Gann and Makayla Toth have been named 2019 Division II Women's Soccer All-Americans. Gann was honored as a third-team selection by the DII Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA), while Toth received second-team honors from the United Soccer Coaches Association.
The senior leader of Central Missouri's strong defensive line, Gann represents the only MIAA women's soccer player to appear on the D2CCA All-American list. The 2019 MIAA Defender of the year played the second-most minutes for the Jennies this season with 2105. Along side Drum, Gann helped play a key role in the Jennies seven shutout wins and in recording the second-fewest goals and shots allowed in the MIAA. The Lee's Summit native also earned First-Team D2CCA All-Central Region honors and Second-Team United Soccer Coaches All-Central Region honors for her defensive performance this season. In her four years with the Jennies, Gann played in a total of 93 matches and started 78 of them.
Toth lead the Central Missouri offense with 18 goals and eight assist to total 44 points in her junior season. Toth joins Central Oklahoma's Kelsie Eason as the only MIAA women's soccer players to be earn All-American honors from the United Soccer Coaches Association. Also a First-Team All-MIAA selection, Toth lead the league in points and ranked second in goals scored while also tying for second with six game-winning goals. The First-Team D2CCA and United Soccer Coaches All-Central Region Forward completed her junior campaign ranked 12th in Division II for total points and total goals. Toth's 44 points and 18 goals this season both rank third in Central Missouri's single-season records, while her 111 career points and 45 career goals rank second in the program.
Gann becomes the ninth Central Missouri soccer player to earn D2CCA All-American recognition while Toth joins just three other Jennies who've received All-American honors from the United Soccer Coaches Association.
