On a day that started with heavy thunderstorms, the skies eventually cleared as 107 race teams jammed the pits at Central Missouri Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 17, evening for Alternative Wire & Cable and Logan Contractors Supply Race Night.
Among competitors on hand were 12 Pure Stocks, 16 E-Mods, 20 Mod-Lites, 25 B-Mods, 13 Street Stocks and 20 A-Mods.
Pure Stock Recap
Row one consisted of Logan Headley and Steve Evans for the night’s 15-lap Pure Stock main event. Headley and Reiff took their year-long championship battle into turn one at the start of the race with Headley pulling away by lap four. At the lap-seven marker, Headley stretched his lead to just over three seconds on Reiff, Steve Evans along with Joey Harper and Gail Harper. Over the closing laps, Headley stayed comfortably out front of Reiff and ultimately collected his third feature of the year, this time over Reiff, Joey Harper, Jonathan Evans, Gale Harper and Dakkota Brisbin.
E-Mod Recap
Steven Makar and Casey Burnett earned the front-row starting positions for the 15-lap E-Mod main event. Burnett and Makar jumped out to pace the field early on with Kit Bailey and Shawn Burns in third and fourth.
At lap five, Burnett stretched his lead out to nearly four seconds, but caution flew on lap six setting up a restart. Burns then took command of the event with Burnett, Bailey, and Chris Dishong. Caution flew again at lap 10 and again at lap 11 for a lost drive shaft apparently off Makar.
The field then went back to green for the final four laps with Burns out front. One additional caution waived over the field as Burns ultimately went on to grab his fourth feature win of the season, over Bailey, Chris Dishong, Burnett and Raymond Gilbert.
Mod-Lite Recap
Father and son drivers Dillon Raffurty and David Raffurty led the field to the green for the 20-lap Mod-Lite main event. As he’s done most of the season, Dillon shot out to an early race lead with David in second but by lap four, Ed Griggs, Donnie Dannar and Brian Ziegler moved into the top four with David to fifth.
Lap seven was eventful just after Griggs grabbed the lead, early leader Dillon Raffurty retired from the event. When the field went back to green-flag racing, Dannar, Ziegler, David Raffurty and Michael Raffurty were in the top five. Griggs had nothing but green flag laps to the end as he mastered the lapped the traffic right up to the checkers to secure his third feature win of the season. Danner advanced to finish second ahead of Ziegler, Michael Raffurty, David Raffurty and Kevin White.
B-Mod Recap
Brad Smith and Cody Brill began the night’s 20-lap B-Mod main event from positions one and two. At the front of the field, Smith commanded the event by lap nine over Cody Brill, Jake Richards and Jacob Ebert. Caution flew at lap ten for debris.
After a couple quick cautions, Smith continued his dominance at the front with Brill choosing to restart on the low side each yellow flag. Smith set a furious pace at the front of the field and ultimately scored his second feature win of the season. Brill held strong for his best finish of the year in second with Richards third, Ebert fourth, Sturgis Streeter fifth and Don Marrs in sixth.
Street Stock Recap
Former champions Chad Eickleberry and Clayton Campbell began the night’s 15-lap Street Stock main event from row one. Eickleberry led the opening laps with Campbell and Marc Carter in hot pursuit. By lap four Derek Brown moved to fourth with Michael Mullins fifth. Campbell began to pressure Eickleberry up front by lap seven as Mullins also put pressure on Brown in fourth.
At lap ten, Eickleberry held a slim lead as Campbell continued to give chase and as the lead cars maneuvered lapped traffic. Just as the white flag was set to appear, a car stalled in the hot lane drawing a late-race caution. When the field resumed racing, Campbell had assumed control with Eickleberry falling to second on the restart.
A green, white, checkered flag finish completed the race as Campbell just edged Marc Carter for the win, for his second feature win of the year. Carter was second, Brett Wood third, Eickleberry ran his best race of the year in fourth with Derek Brown fifth and Jimmy Ngo sixth.
A-Mod Recap
Mickey Burrell and Jonny Wyman posted the most passing points to take top honors in the A-Mod 25-lap main event lineup. Terry Schutlz and Burrell carried the field to green and stayed close while Lee Hibner, Wyman and Darron Fuqua ran three-wide for third. Shultz night ended in heartbreak as he retired to the pits by lap three. Caution then flew a few laps later for a stalled car in turn two. When racing resumed, it was Wyman in search of his first-ever CMS victory who led the way over Fuqua, Tyler Hibner, Tim Karrick and Burrell.
Caution again flew at lap twelve for a series of events as leader Wyman lost a drive shaft out front. Amazingly, all drivers were able to avoid hard contact, but the caution was thrown as Wyman’s car came to a halt. Just as the field was reset and ready for green-flag action, Dean Wille lost a rear tire and had to be towed from the speedway. Tyler Hibner now led the race with Fuqua, Lee Hibner, Karrick, and Beebe inside the top five. Tyler Hibner did all he could to maintain his lead on the challenging track conditions as Fuqua stayed close. At lap 19, several cars retired from the event including Burrell, Matt Johnson, and Chase Breid. Green-flag racing resumed at lap 19 with six laps remaining. Tyler Hibner and Fuqua resumed their fight for the win with Tyler Hibner out front until a bobble on lap 22 allowed Fuqua to fly by down the front stretch.
The pair raced close to the finish and just like the previous lap, a slight bobble opened the door slightly as Hibner and Fuqua made hard contact coming down the front stretch with Fuqua ultimately collecting the win and walking into victory lane from his damaged race car. Tyler Hibner was second in front of Lee Hibner in third, Tim Karrick, Rick Beebe and Kevin Blackburn rounded out the top six.
Upcoming Events at Central Missouri Speedway
Aug. 24 - Weekly Racing 16. (AM, SS, BM, ML, PS, EM)
Aug. 31 - Seeburg Muffler Race Night, Labor Day Weekend. $1,000-to-win B-Mods. Night one A-Mod qualifying. Featuring AM, SS, BM, ML, PS, EM.
Sep. 1 - $1,000-to-win B-Mods. Night two A-Mod qualifying and $3,000-to-win. Featuring AM, BM, EM, ULMA.
Central Missouri Speedway Results - Aug. 17
Pure Stock
Place Driver Points
1. Logan Headley (23), 100
2. Spencer Reiff (7), 95
3. Joey Harper (21), 91
4. Jonathan Evans (89), 87
5. Gale W Harper Jr (28Jr), 84
6. Dakkota Brisbin (42), 81
7. Scott Martin (12), 78
8. Jimmie Workman (24), 76
9. Dalton Clifton (8), 74
10. Cameron Kelly (30K), 72
DNF - Kasey Ayres (18k), 70; Steve Evans (53k) , 68.
E-Mod
Place Driver Points
1. Shawn Burns (28), 100
2. Kristopher Bailey (77), 95
3. Chris Dishong (41), 91
4. Casey Burnett (23b), 87
5. Raymond Gilbert (00), 84
6. John Ross (64), 81
7. John Snyder (6J), 78
8. Jason Earls (11), 76
9. Danny Thompson (7J), 74
10. Jeremy M Curless (33), 72
11. Leland Quint (118), 70
DNF - Justin Mitchell (59J) , 68; Steven Makar (4M) , 66; Booby Wood (33x) , 64; Dakota Earls (15E), 62; Jerry Brown (X).
Mod Lite
Place Driver Points
1. Edward Griggs (47), 100
2. Donnie Dannar (171), 95
3. Brian Ziegler (65Z), 91
4. Michael Raffurty (41), 87
5. David Raffurty (64), 84
6. Kevin White (33), 81
7. Nathan Wolfe (3), 78
8. Jeff Raffurty (98), 76
9. Jesse Wright (67w), 74
10. Anthony Kerr (73), 72
11. Garrett Stonum (4K), 70
12. Justin Raffurty (75), 68
13. Mark Lane (33L), 66
14. James Beebe (03), 64
15. Anthony Lane (02), 62
16. Joshua James Guy (2), 60
17. Tony Layne (330), 58
DNF - Tyler Furrell (34), 56; Dillon Raffurty (46), 55; Travis Alexander (36), 54; Lucas Gillette (03G), 53.
B-Mod
Place Driver Points
1. Brad Smith (99), 100
2. Cody Brill (96), 95
3. Jake Richards (7J), 91
4. Jacob Ebert (94), 87
5. Sturgis Streeter (61), 84
6. Donald R Marrs (9), 81
7. Jeremy Lile (05), 78
8. Patrick Royalty (49), 76
9. Gunner Martin (00), 74
10. Curtis Dreasher (C4), 72
11. Jeffery Douty (77), 70
12. Chris Brockway (03), 68
13. Derek Nevels (88N), 66
14. Cale Turner (66), 64
15. Austin Charles (81), 62
16. Scott Pullen (08), 60
17. Olen Stephens (12Jr), 58
DNF - Cole Campbell (22c), 56; Skylar Nolker (99M), 55; Jeffrey Sears (13J), 54; Kameron Grindstaff (14), 53; Danny Charles (81A), 52; Daniel Harris (07), 51.
DNS -William Riley Small (28s), 45; Gary McGinnis (38), 0.
Street Stock
Place Driver Points
1. Clayton W Campbell (30C), 100
2. Marc Carter (10), 95
3. Brett Wood (7), 91
4. Robert Chad Eickleberry (09), 87
5. Derek Brown (11), 84
6. James Allen Ngo (60), 81
7. Jason K Park (175), 78
8. John Brooks (27), 76
9. Christopher Kircher (28K), 74
10. Randy Jester (51), 72
11. Michael Mullins (M20), 70
12. Devin Irvin (67), 68
DNS - Joseph A Holdren II (22), 0.
Modified
Place Driver Points
1. Darron Fuqua (87), 100
2. Tyler Hibner (89), 95
3. Lee Hibner (99), 91
4. Timothy W Karrick (1K), 87
5. Rick Beebe (22B), 84
6. Kevin Blackburn (88), 81
7. Chad Lyle (16S), 78
8. Rodney Schweizer (74), 76
9. Richard M Layne (0), 74
10. Allan Lawrence (94), 72
11. Leroy Morrison (50), 70
DNF - Chase Breid (12B), 68; Matt Johnson (1X), 66; Mickey Burrell (73), 64; Greg Clemons (75), 62; Johnny Wyman (95JR), 60; Dean K Wille (68), 58; Kameron Grindstaff (14), 56; Ed Noll (15), 55; Terry L Schultz (90), 54.
