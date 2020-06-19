WARRENSBURG — Central Missouri announced Mules baseball's Jordan Fowler has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Fowler was in his first year at Central Missouri after transferring from Division I Ole Miss.
The junior from Union City, Tennessee, appeared in six games throwing 31.1 innings.
The lefty pitched to a 4-1 record and 2.01 ERA with 29 strikeout and eight walks.
Fowler held opposing hitters to a .196 batting average and did not allow a home run all season.
In his first start with UCM, he struck out eight in five innings in a win against Millersville allowing just one hit.
He threw six scoreless innings against Concordia-St. Paul and didn't allow a run in three of his six starts.
Fowler is the 12th Mule coached by Kyle Crookes to sign a professional contract and the 76th in the history of the program.
