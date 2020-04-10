INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana - Central Missouri Jennies bowling was able to compete in the entirety of its regular season, with the sudden cancellation of NCAA and GLVC events due to COVID-19 occuring prior to the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament.
Because all GLVC member schools were able to complete their regular season of play, the conference decided to go forward with the naming of the 2019-20 All-GLVC Bowling Team.
This is the first season that the GLVC has sponsored bowling.
The Jennies are one of six teams to compete in the conference.
On the first-ever All-GLVC team, the Jennies had four members selected with two making the second-team and two honorable mention.
Junior Paytynn Kuhns and sophomore Stephanie Richards were voted to the All-GLVC Second-Team while juniors Jaqueline Garcia-Ulloa and Tatum Ruffalo were named Honorable Mention.
Three Jennies, Kuhns, Richards and Ruffalo, all earned all-conference honors a year ago in the final season that the MIAA sponsored bowling.
This is the first all-conference award for Garcia-Ulloa.
Kuhns led the Jennies this season in most major statistical categories.
She was very consistent across the board with a 197.6 traditional game average and 196.1 Baker game average, both of those averages rank in the top-five in the GLVC.
Her traditional average score is the third highest in the league.
Kuhns was also fifth in the league with a 45.9 strike percentage.
She knocked down single-pin spares at an 89.2% clip and multi-pin spares at 80%.
Richards was the only other Jennie to be in the GLVC top-10 in traditional average, Baker average and strike percentage.
She was ninth in Baker average with a 187.5 score and 10th in traditional averaging 189.3.
Richards was second on the Jennies recording a strike in 44.9% of her frames.
Picking up spares, Richards did so 88.9% on single-pin spares and 63.5% on multi-pin spare attempts.
Garcia-Ulloa proved to be one of the best traditional game players in the league with an average score of 196.5, fifth-best in the GLVC in 266 total traditional frames to lead UCM.
She also had a Baker game average of 182.1 and a strike percentage of 43.6%.
Garcia-Ulloa was also at the top of the league with a single-pin spare percentage of 88.5% and 64.6% in multi-pin spare attempts.
Rufflao was right behind Richards in traditional game average with a score of 189.2.
Her Baker score was also over 180 at 181.4.
Ruffalo was second on the Jennies in multi-pin space percentage, successfully picking up the spare 66.9% of the pin.
She converted on single-pin spare attempts in 84.3% of her attempts and had a strike percentage of 39.5.
The Jennies were set to be the No. 2 seed heading into the 2020 GLVC Tournament.
They played in eight regular season tournaments, finishing in the top 10 in all eight and the top five in six.
