Jennies basketball ran their winning streak to 12 straight Saturday, Jan. 26, afternoon, taking down Northeastern State 73-64. The Jennies led for nearly the entire game and remain unbeaten in the MIAA at 9-0 and 15-3 overall.
Central Missouri shot 45.5% for the game and was 5-13 from three. Northeastern went 4-13 from three and were 35% from the floor.
UCM had a big advantage on the glass, 40-18. They also doubled up the RiverHawks 36-18 in the paint.
The Jennies were able to overcome 16 turnovers while the RiverHawks lost it only 10 times.
After getting behind 3-0, the Jennies scored 14 straight points to take a 14-3. Morgan VanHyfte gave the Jens a 5-3 lead with a three and Gigi McAtee drained one from deep for a 13-3 lead. The RiverHawks hit some shots near the end of the quarter, but the Jennies lead 24-13.
Northeastern State went on a 14-7 run midway through the second to cut to within six, 37-31. A RiverHawks technical foul put Morgan Fleming at the free throw line where she hit two. Kim Crown's layup and VanHyfte's free throw in the final minute put the Jennies up nine, 42-33 at the break.
Morgan Fleming got the Jennies some separation midway through the third. First she banked a three, then went old-fashioned for a three-point play putting UCM up 52-39. They were up 14, 62-48 heading to the final quarter.
Nija Collier scored back-to-back baskets to spring a 6-0 run, taking the lead from 63-52 to 69-52.
Back-to-back field goals from Nija Collier helped give the Jens their largest lead, 69-52. Northeastern State got the lead under 10, but the Jennies ran the clock out and picked up win number 15, 73-64.
Fleming scored a team-best 17 points. She did a lot of damage at the free throw line going 8-11 and also pulled down seven rebounds.
Collier picked up another double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds.
VanHyfte went 5-7 for 14 points.
Megan Skaggs chipped 11 points and Kim Crown eight.
The Jens remain undefeated against Northeastern State all-time, 9-0.
The 64 points allowed match a season-high.
For the ninth time in 10 games, the Jennies grabbed at least 40 rebounds.
The Jennies return home next week to battle Emporia State at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.