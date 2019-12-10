The United Soccer Coaches Association announced the NCAA Division II Women's Soccer All-Region Teams on Monday, Dec. 9, naming four Jennies to the list of All-Central Region players. Senior Kelsey Mueller, and juniors Makayla Toth and Skylar Drum were named first-team selections while senior Allysa Gann earned second-team All-Central Region honors.
The 2019 MIAA Regular Season Champions finished their season in the sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament with an overall record of 19-3-1 and 10-0-1 in MIAA action. Central Missouri's five-year streak of winning the Central Region Championship came to an end last Friday as Minnesota State defeated UCM 3-0 in the regional final.
The four Jennies receiving All-Central Region recognition from the United Soccer Coaches Association are all first time honorees.
First-team forward selection, Toth, lead the Central Missouri offense with 18 goals and eight assist to total 44 points in her junior season. Also a First-Team All-MIAA selection, Toth lead the league in points and ranked second in goals scored while also tying for second with six game-winning goals. The First-Team D2CCA-All Central Region Forward completes her junior campaign ranked 12th in Division II for total points and total goals. Toth's 44 points and 18 goals this season both rank third in Central Missouri's single-season records, while her 111 career points and 45 career goals rank second in the program.
First-team midfielder selection, Mueller, was a key influence to the Jennies success throughout the second half of the season. The Excelsior Spring native totaled three goals and two assist on the season to finish her senior year season with eight points. In her four years with the Jennies, Mueller started 37 matches, scored six goals and was responsible for six assists to post a combined total of 18 career points. This season Mueller was also honored as a Third-Team All-MIAA selection for the first time in her career.
First-team defensive selection, Drum, lead the Jennies in minutes played with 2108 this season. Drum was also a D2CCA All-Central Region Second-Team selection and earned First-Team All-MIAA defender honors for the second time in her career. The junior played a key role in helping the Jennies to seven shutout wins and also in recording the second-fewest goals and shots allowed in the MIAA.
Earning second-team defender honors, Gann was the senior leader of Central Missouri's strong defensive line. The 2019 MIAA Defender of the year played the second-most minutes for the Jennies this season with 2105. Along side Drum, Gann helped play a key role in the Jennies seven shutout wins and in recording the second-fewest goals and shots allowed in the MIAA. The Lee's Summit native also earned First-Team D2CCA All-Central Region honors for her defensive performance this season. In her four years with the Jennies, Gann played in a total of 93 matches and started 78 of them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.