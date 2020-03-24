LILBURN, Georgia - For the first time in Central Missouri womens basketball history, two Jennies have been named All-Americans in the same season.
The Women's Basketball Coaches Association announced its 2019-20 All-Americans which saw both seniors Morgan Fleming and Megan Skaggs earn recognition.
These are the first All-American awards for both Fleming and Skaggs and they become the 15th and 16th All-Americans in team history, earning the 31st and 32nd All-American awards.
After Paige Redmond earned three straight WBCA All-American awards, Fleming and Skaggs give UCM four straight years with an All-American.
They are now just the fifth and sixth Jennies to win a National Championship and All-American award in their careers.
The WBCA saw 10 make the First-Team with 30 more named Honorable Mention for a total for 40 All-Americans.
The Jennies were one of just three Division II teams with multiple WBCA All-Americans.
Fleming and Skaggs were also the only two All-Americans from the MIAA and two of five from the Central Region.
Fleming was selected to the First-Team, just the 10th First-Team selection in Jennies history and the third Jennie to make the WBCA First-Team.
Fleming is also a three-time All-MIAA selection, twice on the First-Team and made this years D2CCA All-Region Team while helping the Jennies to MIAA regular season and tournament championships and taking home co-MVP honors at the MIAA Tournament.
In the MIAA, Fleming is the only player in the top five in both scoring and assists with 16 points and four assists per game.
She is also among the MIAA leaders shooting 43% from the floor and 77% at the free throw line.
On the defensive end, Fleming grabbed 5.6 rebounds per game and came up with 1.1 steals.
Fleming finished her career ninth on the Jennies all-time scoring list with 1,550 points and ninth in assists with 323.
She became the first player at UCM since at least the year 2000 with 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 300 assists in a career.
The MIAA Player of the Year, Skaggs is a WBCA All-American Honorable Mention.
She was the 11th Jennie to be chosen as the conference's Player of the Year earlier this season and also made the D2CCA All-Region First-Team.
Skaggs made the All-MIAA team all four years, becoming just the fifth four-time All-MIAA selection in team history and the first since 1991.
Skaggs scored a career-high 16.7 points per game this season while shooting 52% from the floor, 36% from three and 81% at the free throw line.
Skaggs was also a huge part of the Jennies defensive effort with 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game.
She was the only player in the top 20 in the MIAA in points, field goal percentage, free throw percentage, rebounds, blocks and steals.
She set a new UCM and MIAA record scoring 50 points in a win against Evangel earlier this season.
For her career, Skaggs played and started in a UCM record-tying 127 games, never missing a game in four years.
She's sixth all-time in scoring with 1,705 points, 10th in field goal percentage, third in three-point percentage and sixth in three-point field goals made.
Fleming and Skaggs are the fourth and fifth Jennies All-Americans to be chosen by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association earning the seventh and eighth WBCA awards.
