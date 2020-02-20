Central Missouri senior Morgan Fleming is one of six District VII CoSIDA Academic All-District selections. She is the only student-athlete the MIAA selected to the District VII — which includes the Northern Sun and Great American Conference. The award was announced on Thursday, Feb. 20.
In order to be eligible for the Academic All-District awards, student-athletes must have a minimum 3.30 GPA (on a 4.0 scale) and at least two completed semesters at their current institution.
Fleming, a senior Biology major sports a 3.80 cumulative GPA. She also is minoring in Chemistry.
While Fleming is no stranger to academic awards, this is her first CoSIDA Academic All-District award.
She has been on the MIAA Academic Honor Roll each year at UCM, twice has been an MIAA Scholar-Athlete and has earned the MIAA Academic Excellence Award. Fleming is the first Jennie since Kelsey Williams in 2017-18 to be named Academic All-District and the 14th in team history.
Fleming is enjoying another outstanding year on the court for the 21-4 Jennies. She is averaging 15.8 points per game while passing out a team-best 3.6 assists per game while shooting 43% from the floor and 78% at the free throw line. She is also averaging 5.7 rebounds per game and has 30 steals.
Fleming is now eligible for the CoSIDA Academic All-American award, announced later in the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.