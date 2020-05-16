WARRENSBURG - Two from Central Missouri have been announced as finalists for MIAA Student-Athletes of the Year.
Morgan Fleming from Jennies basketball is up for the Female Winter Student-Athlete of the Year while Jennies soccer's Allysa Gann is a finalist for the Female Fall Student-Athlete of the Year.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the MIAA decided to forego the Ken B. Jones Award, given annually to the top male and female student-athlete in the association.
This year, it has decided to recognize a male and female student-athlete from both the fall and winter seasons.
The criteria for the Ken B. Jones Award was used to determine finalists.
A 15-member committee comprised of one administrator from each MIAA institution and the conference office ranked each candidate based on excellence in three categories: Athletic Achievement in 2019-20, Career Academic Achievements and Community/Campus Service during the Academic Year.
Both Fleming and Gann are one of five finalists for their seasons.
Morgan Fleming
- Jennies Basketball
- Senior
- Liberty
- Biology major / chemistry minor
- 3.8 GPA
Fleming recently graduated with a degree in biology and a minor in chemistry. She sported a 3.8 GPA at UCM while earning three MIAA Scholar-Athlete awards, one Academic Excellence Award and made the Academic Honor Roll all four years. This past year she was a CoSIDA Academic All-District selection.
On the court, Fleming cemented her place in Jennies basketball history scoring 1,550 career points with 546 rebounds and 323 assists. She is the only Jennie since 2000 with more than 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 250 assists and this year was selected as a member of the Jennies 50-Year Team. Following the 2019-20 season, Fleming became the 10th First Team All-American in Jennies Basketball history. She also made her third All-MIAA team and was the co-MVP of the MIAA Tournament. Fleming was fifth in the MIAA this season in scoring and fourth in assists, the only player in the league in the top-five in both categories. During her career, Fleming helped the Jennies to a 106-21 record with two MIAA Regular season, one MIAA Tournament, one NCAA Regional and one National Championship.
Off the court, Fleming played an active role in the Warrensburg community. Working with local elementary schools, Fleming was involved in Warrensburg Elementary School's Adventure Club, the UCM Literacy Team which saw student-athletes read and donate books to elementary schools, and greeting students with high-five's as they got off the school bus in the morning. She also helped with the Warrensburg School District Community Clothes and volunteered as a food server with Project Community Connect. Utilizing her talents, Fleming volunteered with Warrensburg Parks and Recreation at youth basketball practices, and volunteered as a Certified Nursing Assistant at the Missouri Veteran's Home and at Western Missouri Medical Center.
Allysa Gann
- Jennies soccer
- Senior
- Lee's Summit
- Health studies major
- 3.55 GPA
Gann graduated this May with a degree in health studies and a 3.55 cumulative GPA. She made the MIAA Academic Honor Roll all four years and was an MIAA Scholar-Athlete in 2019 after making the all-conference team with a 3.5 GPA.
For her career, Gann made the All-MIAA team three times. She proved herself to be on the best defenders in Jennies Soccer history, earning the 2019 MIAA Defensive Player of the Year award, just the sixth time a Jennie has won that award. She earned her first All-American award following the 2019 season making the D2CCA All-American Third Team. She was also a D2CCA First Team and United Soccer Coaches Second Team All-Region selection. The Jennies defense was one of the best in the country allowing 0.95 goals per game as UCM finished with a 19-3-1 record. In four years, Gann helped the Jennies to an 85-10-2 record. They also won three MIAA regular season, two MIAA Tournament, three NCAA Regional and one National Championship.
Gann was the Jennies Soccer Student-Athlete Advisory Committee representative and as such volunteered and helped organize events with Angel Tree and Make-a-Wish. She was a part of UCM Literacy Team which read and donated books to local elementary schools. Gann also did volunteer work with Harvesters Through Church, at a local conservation center and at a physical therapy clinic. She also helped spread holiday cheer delivering gifts at nursing homes.
2019-20 Female Winter Student-Athlete of the Year Finalists
- Elena Bisotto - Missouri Southern track and field
- Morgan Fleming - Central Missouri basketball
- Kacey Kennett - Fort Hays State basketball
- Haven Lander - Pittsburg State track and field
- Tiara Schmidt - Nebraska-Kearney track and field
2019-20 Female Fall Student-Athlete of the Year Finalists
- Allysa Gann - Central Missouri soccer
- Julianne Jackson - Nebraska-Kearney volleyball
- Dominique Lipari - Central Oklahoma volleyball
- Piper Misse - Pittsburg State cross country
- Ali Tauchen - Missouri Western volleyball
