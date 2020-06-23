NORMAN, Oklahoma — The Golf Coaches Association of American released its 2019-20 Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars with five Mules earning the distinction.
It was a record-setting year for the award with 614 student athletes being recognized, the most in the history of the program dating back to 1982.
Of the 614 honorees, 99 came from NCAA Division II.
To be eligible, student athletes must be in at least their second year at the current institution.
They must also have a cumulative GPA of a 3.2 and a stroke average below 78 while having participated in at least 40% of the team's competitive rounds.
The five Mules who met the criteria and earned the award are Ian Barnes, Drew Eaton, Matt Hoemann, Sam Parrott and Nick Westrich.
Barnes earned another award recently, the CoSIDA Academic All-American Award. He was the only MIAA golfer to earn the distinction and is the first Mules Golfer since 2015. Barnes is a senior from Licking, Missouri, who graduated with a 3.95 GPA in interior design. He played in 13 rounds with a 72.69 average, finishing at or below par in eight of the 13 rounds. Barnes had a low round of 68 at the MSSU Fall Invitational and placed 10th.
Eaton is a junior from Quincy, Illinois, who finished 2020 with a 3.85 GPA in kinesiology. He played in two tournaments shooting an average of 72.40. Eaton finished one-under-par at the MSSU Fall Invitational and finished tied for 15th.
Hoemann earned All-American honors this season after finishing with a 70.31 average in 13 rounds. The Washington, Missouri, junior finished in the top five in four of five events for the season. He shared the win at the Missouri Western Holiday Inn Express Classic shooting a -2, 211 for three rounds. Hoemann was at or below par in 10 of 13 rounds with a low of 66 coming at the Super Region Preview. In the classroom, Hoemann sported a 3.31 GPA in marketing.
Parrott finished the year with a 72.54 average for 13 rounds. He shared the win at the Missouri Western Holiday Inn Express Classic with his teammate Matt Hoemann shooting a -2, 211. The junior from Liberty, Missouri, has a 3.3 GPA in management.
The final Mule on the All-America Scholar team is Westrich. He has a 3.51 GPA in sport management. The sophomore from Farmington, Missouri, was second on the Mules with a 71.77 average in 13 rounds. He hit par or below in eight of the 13 with a low of 67 coming at the Super Region Preview. Westrich shot a -5, 67 for both rounds of the tournament to finish second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.