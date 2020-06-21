KANSAS CITY— The final MIAA Academic Awards were recently released.
The awards include the Academic Excellence, Scholar-Athlete and academic honor roll for all first-year and transfer student athletes.
More than 110 student athletes earned the distinguished Academic Excellence Award.
An MIAA Academic Excellence Award recipient must have a cumulative grade point average of 4.00 or better at the certifying member institution.
Central Missouri had 12 MIAA Academic Excellence Awards from its newcomers.
UCM Academic Excellence Award Winners
- Caden Ellis - Mules golf
- Lindsay Edmonds - Jennies soccer
- Kassie Newsom - Jennies soccer
- Karli Schnakenberg - Jennies soccer
- Isabelle Crespo - Jennies track and field
- Makenzie Stucker - Jennies cross country and track and field
- Hope Thiel - Jennies track and field
- Brandi VanBlarcum - Jennies track and field
- Paige VanBlarcum - Jennies track and field
- Sydney Lierz - Jennies volleyball
- Jenna Schulte - Jennies volleyball
No team in the MIAA had more newcomers earn the Scholar-Athlete Award than Central Missouri.
UCM took home four of the 19 Scholar-Athlete awards earned by first-year students.
To qualify as a Scholar-Athlete, an individual must have a cumulative grade point average of of 3.50 at the certifying member institution.
If competing in a championship sport of the MIAA, the student athlete must earn All-MIAA honors.
UCM Academic Excellence Award Winners
- Kassie Newsom - Jennies soccer
- Macy Ruffalo - Jennies soccer
- Sydney Lierz - Jennies volleyball
- Makenzie Stucker - Jennies cross country
More than 1,000 student-athletes were named to the academic honor roll.
To be recognized on the academic honor roll, one must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or higher at the certifying member institution.
In total, Central Missouri had 95 newcomers make the MIAA Academic Honor Roll.
