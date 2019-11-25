Central Missouri Mules wrestling competed in Nebraska-Kearney’s Younes Hospitality Open on Saturday, Nov. 23, earning two place-winners in John Feeney and Jack Goin.
Feeney earned led the Mules with a third-place finish in the elite 133 pound bracket. Feeney went 4-1 on the day with three decision victories and one fall in 1:06 over Jake Woods of Colorado School of Mines.
Wrestling in the amateur bracket was Mules freshmen Goin and Dakarai Rivers. At 174 pounds, Goin won a first-round 5-3 decision over Chardron State’s Gain Eason, then suffered two back-to-back losses. Goin found back in the consolation bracket to win his final two matches of the day.
Goin defeated Levi Farris in a 16-8 major decision match, then picked up his third fall of the season against Nebraska-Kearney’s Jud Kuchera in 6:36. Goin finished 3-2 on the day to earn a fifth-place finish in the open.
Rivers went 1-2 at 125 pounds in the Younes Hospitality open. Rivers defeated Colorado Mesa’s Christian Elmore in a 11-0 major decision to pick of his first win of the season. At 149 pounds, Dakota Thevel finished 1-2 in the open, picking up his first win of the season with a pin in 1:28 over Midland’s Tristan Snover. Also finishing 1-2 in the elite 149 pound bracket was Emmett Kuntz. Kuntz pinned Dante Rodriguez in 1:19 to earn his only victory of the day. Austin Morgan also went 1-2 at 157 pounds with a 3-1 decision win over Jackson Damenti from the Colorado School of Mines.
At 184 pounds, Dominique Hampton’s single victory of the open was a 10-1 major decision win over Adams State’s Cole Gustavson. Hampton also finished 1-2 at the open in the elite 184 bracket.
The Mules totaled seven decision wins, two major decision victories and three falls competition in the Younes Hospitality Open.
Central Missouri Wrestling returns to competition next month on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Buena Vista Open. The action begins at 9 a.m. in Storm Lake, Iowa.
Earlier in the week, Central Missouri fell 39-3 to Mizzou on Thursday, Nov. 21, in the Mules first dual of the 2019-20 season. Only four of the Mules nine wrestlers against the Tigers were returning members from last season.
At 149 pounds, Mules newcomer Kuntz picked up Central Missouri’s only points of the night with a 7-5 decision in sudden victory over Sam Ritchie. The win was Kuntz’s first of the season.
Dakarai Rivers lost to Mizzou’s Celvion Severado on a 14-5 major decision. At 133 pounds, Central Missouri’s lone senior John Feeney fell to Cam Valdiviez in 3:51, followed by Connor Dalton’s 15-5 major decision loss to Mizzou’s Alex Butler at 141 pounds.
Morgan and Zion Vasquez each suffered major decision losses against the Tigers. Morgan lost to Phyllip Deloach 10-1 at 157 pounds, followed by Luke Fortuna defeating Zion 21-7 at 165 pounds. Goin lost by technical fall against Mizzou’s Jeremiah Kent, 18-1.
Mules junior Hampton dropped a 4-0 decision to Cordel Duhart at 184 pounds, while Chase Miller lost a 6-1 decision to Jake Bohlken in the heavyweight match. The Mules did not compete at 197 pounds.
