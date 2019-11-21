With the MIAA Tournament starting tomorrow afternoon, the league released their 2019 All-Conference Awards. After finishing 15-5 in the league and 21-8 during the regular season, the Jennies picked up eight All-MIAA with three landing on the First Team. It is the first time since 1990 that the Jennies put eight on the All-MIAA team.
Juniors Audrey Fisher and Ally Offerdahl each made the All-MIAA First-Team along with Sydney Lierz who was also chosen as the Freshman of the Year. The remaining five Jens were all Honorable Mention: Aubree Bell, Hannah Engelken, Rylee Neigenfind, Abby Skrastins and Hannah VanBuskirk
Freshman of the Year
Sydney Lierz - OH
For the second straight season the MIAA Freshman of the Year award goes to a Jennie. Last year was Hannah Engelken, this year it's Lierz. She leads the Jennies with 2.84 kills per set. She's picked it up during conference season where she's seventh in the league with 3.22 kills per set. Lierz has shown her ability to play all over the floor as she's added 184 digs, 30 blocks and 14 service aces. The freshman has 13 matches this season with 10 or more kills and seven kills-digs double-doubles.
First Team
Audrey Fisher – MH
For the second straight season Audrey Fisher sees her name on the All-MIAA First Team. Fisher leads the MIAA this season hitting .367. She has a team-high 282 kills and 2.59 kills per set. Fisher has been a big part of the Jennies offense with 13 matches hitting above .400 and 14 double-figure kill matches. Fisher has also helped out on the serve with a team-best 31 service aces which is tied for fourth in the league. She's totaled 71 blocks including 11 solo and 60 block assists. Fisher leads the team with 354 points scored. She's made the All-MIAA team all three years at UCM and surpassed 1,000 career kills this season.
Ally Offerdahl – S
The junior setter is now a three-time All-MIAA selection. This is her first year on the MIAA First Team. Offerdahl is third in the MIAA in assists per set with 10.68. She's boosted that number in conference games where she averages 11.00 assists per set. Offerdahl has also helped the offense with 98 kills and 21 service aces. She's second on the team with 325 digs and has added 35 blocks. Offerdahl has at least 40 assists in 16 matches and 17 dig-assist double-doubles. She was an MIAA Specialist of the Week earlier in the season.
Honorable Mention
Aubree Bell – OH
Aubree Bell makes her second career All-MIAA team. She's racked up 191 kills for the Jens which is fifth on the team and 302 digs which is third. Bell has seven matches this season with 10 or more kills and 18 matches with 10 or more digs. She has been a big help on service reception with 429 and a 95.3% reception percentage. She's also served up 21 aces and blocked 32 attacks.
Hannah Engelken – MH
Last year's MIAA Freshman of the Year is on the All-MIAA team for the second consecutive year. Engelken is in the MIAA top-15 in both hitting percentage and blocks. She's 13th in the league and second on UCM hitting .272. She's second in the MIAA with 103 blocks and third in blocks per set at 0.95. Seven times this season Engelken has reached double-figure kills and she's hit better than .300 in 15 matches. She has at least one block in all but one match and was the first Jennie since 2007 to reach 10 blocks in a match, doing so in the regular season finale vs. Washburn.
Rylee Neigenfind – OH/RS
For the second straight year Rylee Neigenfind is an All-MIAA pick. She's made the All-MIAA Honorable Mention in back-to-back years. Neigenfind is fourth on the Jennies with 207 kills and this year has surpassed 500 career kills while hitting .203. Neigenfind has five matches this season with 10 or more kills and four more with double-figure digs. She's helped out defensively totaling 149 digs and 176 service receptions. She's also third on the Jennies with 53 blocks.
Abby Skrastins - L
Stepping into the libero role, Abby Skrastins earns her first career All-MIAA award. Skrastins is fourth in the league in digs per set with 5.25. In MIAA only matches, Skrastins has upped that mark to 5.54 digs per set. Skrastins has reached double-figure digs in all 29 matches and has hit 20 in 14 matches. She's also the Jens primary passer off the serve with 645 service receptions and a 95.4% reception percentage. Offensively, Skrastins has helped out with 113 assists and 21 service aces.
Hannah VanBuskirk – OH/RS
Hannah VanBuskirk is also an All-Conference selection for the second time in her career. She has 170 kills this season and 2.00 kills per set. VanBuskirk has come on strong as of late with nine or more kills in five of her last eight matches. She's also hit better than .400 in four of her last 10. For the season VanBuskirk is hitting .206 while adding 18 blocks and 32 digs. She has seven matches with at least 10 kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.