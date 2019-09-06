Courage, late-game heroics help Mules exercise demons in upset win over No. 11 Fort Hays

WARRENSBURG - Central Missouri punter Zach Davidson had a decision to make and only milliseconds to make it.
The 6’7” junior, who moonlights as the starting tight end, saw the Fort Hays rush start to back off as the Mules faced 4th and 10 from their own 13 yard line, trailing 30-21 to the No. 11 Tigers with less than half a quarter of football remaining.
“Coach told me to look out for either pressure or they are going to set up for a big return. They set up for a big return,” Davidson said. “I noticed the edge start backing up before I even caught the ball. I waited it out, then I took it. At the moment, the team needed a big play and I had that in the back of my mind."
Davidson burst past the unsuspecting Fort Hays defense for 22 yards, a first down and the jump start to an eventual 34-30 upset win over the Tigers on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Walton Stadium.
“It’s something that he looks for, it’s something that we talk about, but the guy has to have the courage to do it and the ability,” Central Missouri coach Jim Svoboda said. “He is a super fast dude for his size.”
The next play, senior quarterback Brook Bolles connected with sophomore Shae Wyatt to bring Central Missouri within two points for the third time that night, 30-28, with five minutes, 35 seconds left.
In the offseason, Central Missouri brought in defensive coordinator BJ Campbell to revive its middling defense.
His defensive style promised to bring havoc to opposing offenses, specifically forcing turnovers. There were signs his mentally were taking root as the Mules defense began swatting down passes from Fort Hays quarterback Chance Fuller at the line of scrimmage throughout the second half.
“We had been looking for that turnover all game,” senior linebacker Kolesen Crane said. “It had been a long offseason of hard work and creating havoc. So, yeah, it was a long game looking for that one, but we all knew and were confident that we were going to get.”
The turnover and the first fruition of Campbell’s scheme came at perfect moment as Crane came off the edge and drilled Fuller, forcing a fumble that was recovered by true freshman Cameroon Clay with 2:46 left at the Mules 45 yard line.
“I was coming off the edge and I was contain, so I saw a back come out to chop me and I just got hands on him and got under him then I saw the quarterback stepping up, so I threw an arm on him and went down,” Crane said. “I looked back and everyone was going crazy. I didn’t know what happened, but I knew I did something cool.”
The fumble recovery set up the Mules to exorcise the biggest demon from last year’s 5-6 season, the first losing season under Svoboda. Central Missouri’s inability to win games late.
It started at Fort Hays when the Mules threw an interception with less than 30 seconds to play, down 20-16.
It started to become a trend in Topeka, Kansas as UCM failed to convert a fourth down from the 29 with 10 seconds left trailing 28-20 to Washburn.
The Mules had a long bus ride to think about losing 33-28 to Central Oklahoma on the road after reaching the Bronchos 11-yard line then giving up back-to-back sacks to end the game.
Three times the 2018 Central Missouri team had a chance to change its fortunes and three times, the game ended with those opportunities left untaken.
The 2019 Mules laid that narrative to rest.
“Yes,” Svoboda said after a pause on if the energy on the sideline felt different when Bolles and co. went out after the fumble as compared to last season’s group in similar situations.
“They were more sure that they were going to get into the situation and finish. That was the sense. Last year, you’ve got two young quarterbacks that nobody really knows (how they will handle the situation). The guys know Brook can make plays and has made plays.”
Junior Devante Turner started game-winning drive, taking a screen pass 22 yards to the Fort Hays 33.
One play later, Bolles exorcised all of 2018 with a 33-yard throw into the breadbasket of junior Cameron Saunders, giving the Mules its first lead of the night, 34-30 with 1:33 left.
“I talked to the guys before the game about when that momentum came and that play came our way, we needed to take advantage of it because we hadn’t done that in the past,” Bolles said. “And we really did tonight.”
Central Missouri’s two-point try failed as Davidson couldn’t corral a pass from Bolles, leaving the Mules still vulnerable to a last-second touchdown.
The Mules defense put those worries to bed, forcing four straight incompletions by Fuller, who finished 27 of 42 for 333 yards and two touchdowns, to seal the win.
“Man, I am on cloud nine,” Bolles said. “That was a tough football team and they battled every single play just like we did.”
Central Missouri appeared to be headed for dire straits as first quarter got underway.
Fort Hays marched the opening possession 78 yards on seven plays ending in a 27-yard touchdown pass from Fuller to Layne Bieberle.
The Mules opening possession came to an abrupt halt with a bad handoff exchange between Bolles and Turner, giving the ball back to Fort Hays at the Mule 46. The Tigers turned the fumble recovery into three points on a 20-yard field goal by Dante Brown after the UCM defense held their ground at the three yard line.
Central Missouri picked up one first down on it next drive before handing the ball back to the Tigers, who parlayed it into three more points with Brown drilling a 51-yard field goal attempt to give Fort Hays a 13-0 cushion at the 13:33 mark of the second quarter.
Junior Koby Wilkerson shook the cobwebs off the UCM offense with a 66-yard touchdown run after weaving his way through defenders at the line of scrimmage, trimming the deficit down to 13-7.
The Tigers capped off the first half scoring with the third field goal of the half by Brown, this time from 39-yard out, to set the halftime score at 16-7.
“My assessment of the first half was that overall, we were playing tight as a team,” Svoboda said. “I think that sometimes, the revenge idea can work against you a little bit.”
It was no secret that the Mules and especially Bolles wanted to avenge last season’s loss after a tackle in the third quarter against Fort Hays left the Lincoln, Nebraska-native with a torn ligament in his throwing elbow that led to a medical redshirt.
“It started with (Bolles),” Svoboda said. “This game meant an awful lot to him. It’s the game that he got hurt, jacked up his season and he felt like it was kind of a cheap play on him last year and he had all that stuff going around in his head and it’s just too much. You still have to play football. All the revenge and all the wanting to win and all that is fine and dandy, but you still have to go out and execute.“
“I was pretty nervous in the first half,” Bolles said. “It wasn’t even like butterflies or anything, I just felt like I was pressing and had to get a touchdown or had to make this play. Coach Boda came to me at halftime and was just like ‘Calm down Bollezy, play your game and we will win this game,’ and then it was great.”
The second half started in the Mules favor as UCM drove the first possession 75 yards on six plays, capped off by a 10-yard touchdown run by Bolles to bring UCM within two for the first time, 16-14.
“We just weren’t in rhythm in the first half,” Svoboda said. “It was just really frustrating for the kids. We just had them settle down and just throw the ropes off the bow and play some football and that is what they did.”
Fort Hays responded with a 10-play, 70-yard drive of its own with Fuller finding Harley Hazlett from 14 yards out to push the lead back to nine, 23-14 at the 8:14 mark.
Central Missouri provided its answer four minutes later as Bolles scrambled to his right before finding Wilkerson for an 11-yard score.
After putting up 189 yards of offense in the first half - 123 discounting Wilkerson’s long touchdown run - the Mules amassed 138 yards in the third quarter.
“A lot of it was, we knew our plays were going to work, we were just kind of pressing a little bit and we need to relax,” Bolles said on the offense’s first half woes. “We knew the plays would work because they were there, but there was one missed step or I stepped up too quick or something. We just needed to relax and have some fun.”
Fort Hays tacked on its final score of the night on a one-yard touchdown run by Te’Corey Tutson at the 14:25 mark of the fourth quarter before going scoreless the remainder of the contest.
In his first game back since last season, Bolles finished 14 of 26 for 271 yards and three touchdowns. Wyatt was the Mules top receiver, racking up 145 yards on four receptions with one scores.
Wilkerson ran for 103 yards and a score while also catching two passes for 24 yards and a score.
The final question that the Mules begun to answer with its win Thursday night was are the Mules ready to take the next step and get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Central Missouri hadn’t beat Fort Hays since that 2016 season and had lost four of the last five to the Tigers.
The Mules hadn’t beaten a ranked MIAA team since 2017, when they needed a walk-off fumble recovery to edge out Emporia State.
The win Thursday night gives Central Missouri a key piece to a possible end of the season tie-breaker scenario in a tightly contest conference championship chase.
“Any time you can beat a ranked team, the defending (MIAA) champs, it’s kind of a bench mark,” Svoboda said. “It’s a great starting point to your season. You lose a game like this and maybe it’s understandable, we had three seniors starting, although we are still kind of experienced, but then you are back to wondering, can we get past the hump? Can we beat a team like that? We just haven’t in the last couple of years, we just haven’t beat a team like that. We’ve won our share, so it’s a big deal.”
Central Missouri will take to the road for another Thursday night contest, heading to Talaquah, Oklahoma to face Northeastern State at 7 p.m. on Sept. 12. The Riverhawks lost 51-14 to Emporia State in their season opener.
