KANSAS CITY — Mules first baseman Cole Taylor had a monster last week at the plate helping the University of Central Missouri to a 4-0 record and is this week's MIAA Hitter of the Week.
Taylor and Mules defeated Drury Tuesday afternoon, March 3, before going on to sweep Newman in MAA action over the weekend.
Taylor started out his week with a bang.
He sent UCM fans home happy March 3 with a walk-off inside the park home run against the Tigers. It was his first of four home runs for the week as he hit one in each game.
Taylor was 8-18 during the week hitting .444 with a 1.222 slugging percentage.
He also drove in seven runs and scored eight.
In the series finale against the Jets, Taylor went 3-3 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Taylor is the Mules first MIAA Player of the Week of the season.
This is the first weekly award for Taylor in his career.
