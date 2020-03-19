LILBURN, Georgia — The Women's Basketball Coaches Association announced the Thirty Under 30 presented by Marriott Bonvoy and Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment honorees for the 2019-20 season.
Being honored as one of the 30 for this season is Jennies basketball assistant coach Kenzie Kostas.
"The WBCA is pleased to recognize up-and-coming talent in our coaching family. The 30 coaches who have been named to receive the Thirty Under 30 Award are deserving of this recognition. The WBCA congratulates them for distinguishing themselves early in their careers," WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew said.
The WBCA Thirty Under 30 program was created to recognize 30 up-and-coming women's basketball coaches age 30 and under at all levels of the game.
Each honoree has exemplified their involvement in community service, mentorship and impact on others, professional manner and attitude and professional association involvement.
"These coaches have demonstrated eagerness, effectiveness, loyalty, love of the game, and a commitment to the student-athlete," Donehew continued. "We celebrate their effort on the basketball court as teachers and equally applaud the extensive role they play in impacting the lives of their student-athletes."
Kostas wrapped up her fourth year at UCM in 2019-2020.
While the 2019-20 season ended more abruptly than anyone could have imagined, the Jennies achieved a great deal both this year and in the four since Kostas joined the Jennies.
In her four years, the Jennies have gone 106-21 (.835) winning two MIAA regular seasons, an MIAA Tournament, an NCAA regional and NCAA National Championship.
The Jennies have made the NCAA regional championship each of Kostas' four years and have been a top-three seed in the last three.
Kostas has helped coach Paige Redmond to two All-American awards in 2017-18 and 2018-19.
She also helped Redmond in 2017-18 and Megan Skaggs this year to MIAA Player of the Year awards.
Kostas' role in coaching also involves scouting.
She is the lead scout for roughly half of the Jennies opponents throughout the year.
She was the Jennies lead scout against Ashland in the 2017-18 National Championship game.
She's taken on a bigger recruiting role with the Jennies as well.
UCM states that off the court, Kostas has been a tremendous role model not only to the Jennies, but to the Warrensburg community.
Kostas has been the point person on UCM's Kid's Day game the last two seasons, bringing thousands of elementary school kids to a Jennies basketball game.
With the help of Kostas, the Jennies have been heavily involved in the Warrensburg Community reading to school children, donating time to food banks and the implementation of the Jennies Ball Girl program at all UCM home games.
Prior to coming to UCM, Kostas was a Missouri State basketball legend.
She played four years for the Lady Bears making three All-MVC teams and was seventh in school history in points scored with 1,645.
She is one of three players in Missouri State history with more than 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 200 assists, 200 steals and 50 blocks.
Kostas was also the 2015 MVC Women's Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
As a prep at Mt. Vernon High School, Kostas was a two-time All-State selection and a Missouri Class 3 State Champion.
The WBCA Thirty Under 30 is in it's fifth year as a program.
This is the first time a member of the Jennies basketball coaching staff has received the honor and Kostas is just the second-ever from an MIAA school.
This year, there were five NCAA Division II coaches awarded the Thirty Under 30 distinction.
