CHILHOWEE — The Chilhowee School District announced it has cancelled the 2020-21 high school varsity football season.
The district states this is due to lack of participation.
"To the coaches and young men who have been working hard to prepare for the season, take pride in your work ethic and commitment," the Chilhowee School District wrote in its cancellation announcement. "Even in the face of adversity, you pressed on. Your fortitude is an inspiration to your school and a glimpse into your grit and spirit."
