For the second time in three years, the Central Missouri Jennies are conference champions. The Jennies never trailed in their 70-59 win over Washburn on Thursday, Feb. 20. The win clinches at least a share of an MIAA Regular Season Championship for the Jennies, their 12th in team history.
UCM shot just 39% from the floor but knocked in nine three-pointers and were 35% from three.
The Jens defense was top notch. They held the Ichabods to 36% shooting and just 4-13 from three.
Central Missouri held a 36-30 edge in rebounding and came down with 11 on the offensive glass.
Both teams had issues holding onto the ball. The Jens lost it 17 times and the Ichabods 15.
UCM blocked five Ichabod shots and came up with 11 steals.
The Jennies couldn't have asked for a better start. They scored the first 14 points of the game after a Gigi McAtee three. UCM led by as many as 16 in the quarter, 19-3, before Washburn made a little run. The Ichabods scored seven straight to close the quarter. They were looking for more on the final possession, but Nija Collier's third block kept the lead at 19-10 after one period.
Collier started the second quarter with a three-point play to bring the lead back to double-figures, 22-10. Threes from Ryann Stears and Megan Skaggs along with baskets from Morgan Fleming and Kim Crown gave the Jennies their largest lead, 38-21. The Ichabods hit a layup at the buzzer and UCM was up 15, 38-25.
UCM came out strong in the third as well. McAtee, Fleming and Morgan VanHyfte all hit three-pointers and the Jennies lead grew to 22, 51-29. Kim Crown with a soft-touch put back had the Jens up 19, 58-39, with one quarter left. The Jennies were 4-8 from three in the third quarter.
The Ichabods deserve credit for not quitting. They outscored the Jennies 20-14 in the final frame and never let the Jens get comfortable. Megan Skaggs with her second three of the game put UCM up 19, 63-44, with 7:43 left to play. Washburn clawed back with a 10-3 run to get to within 12, 66-54, but time eventually ran out and the Jennies walked off conference champions with a 70-59 win.
Megan Skaggs scored a team-high 22 points with three rebounds.
Morgan Fleming added 16 going 6-11 with four rebounds and three assists, pushing her into the Top 10 in career scoring at UCM.
Gigi McAtee added 10 with six assists.
Nija Collier grabbed nine rebounds and scored eight points with three blocks.
Kim Crown and Morgan VanHyfte each chipped in five points.
The Jennies now get a little bit of a break. They're off until next Wednesday, Feb. 26 when they head to Joplin, Mo. to take on Missouri Southern on the final weekend of the regular season. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.
