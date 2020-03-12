WARRENSBURG — The University of Central Missouri Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Thursday, March 12, that the 2020 Women's Basketball NCAA Division II Central Region Tournament will be played in front of only essential staff and immediate family members on Friday, March 13; Saturday, March 14, and Monday, March 16, in the UCM Multipurpose Building.
Central Missouri athletics will reach out to essential staff, in alignment with the NCAA mandate, to determine who will be allowed in the arena.
The Multipurpose Building will be cleared following each game during the tournament.
In light of this decision, no concessions will be offered at the event.
All seven games of the Central Region Tournament will be streamed free on The MIAA Network.
Central Missouri will refund all ticket purchases for the 2020 NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Central Region Tournament.
If tickets were purchased by credit card, those accounts will be credited back with their purchase price within five to 10 business days.
If tickets were purchased by cash, those refunds will be issued in-person at the Central Missouri athletic ticket office in the Multipurpose Building, Room 101 beginning Tuesday, March 17.
NCAA President Mark Emmert issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon, March 11, about limiting attendance at NCAA championship events because of the COVID-19.
"The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel. Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance. While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed."
After the announcement on Wednesday, UCM suspended the additional sale of tickets to the Central Region Tournament.
