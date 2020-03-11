WARRENSBURG — Following the statement from NCAA President Mark Emmert regarding COVID-19, ticket sales for the NCAA Central Region Tournament this weekend in Warrensburg have been suspended.
The University of Central Missouri will continue to pass along information regarding refunds and permitted family members as soon as it becomes available.
