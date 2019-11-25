For the first time since 2015, Central Missouri Jennies Volleyball advanced to the MIAA Championship game. Unlike in 2015, the Jennies fell short, losing in four sets to No. 1 seed Nebraska-Kearney 3-1 (25-19, 23-25, 21-25, 14-25). The Jennies now stand at 23-9 following the MIAA Tournament.
Central Missouri pulled away in a tight first set to jump on top 1-0. Trailing 15-14, the Jennies scored four straight out of a timeout, getting two kills from Hannah Engelken and one from Hannah VanBuskirk for an 18-14 lead. The Jennies led the rest of the way and scored the final four points for a 25-19 set win. Aubree Bell put down four kills and picked up 10 digs in the set.
The Jennies got out to a sizeable lead, scoring the first four points in set two. Leading 8-3, the Lopers stormed back with an 8-1 run to take an 11-9 lead. The Jennies responded with a 6-1 run of their own, going back up five, 17-12 and forcing a Loper timeout. Out of the break, UNK scored five straight to tie, but the Jennies held onto the lead. Tied at 18, UCM scored five of seven for a 23-20 lead, but the Lopers rebounded scoring the final five points to steal the set, 25-23, tying the match at one apiece.
Nebraska-Kearney used a 7-0 run in the middle of set three to pull away. Down by two, 12-10, UNK scored seven straight for a five point lead, 17-12. They led the rest of the way on their way to a 25-21 win and a 2-1 lead in the match.
The Lopers couldn’t miss in the fourth set, hitting .351 with 14 kills and just one error. Tied at five, UNK went on a 6-1 run to get ahead 11-6 and were able to roll to a 25-14 win in the set and the match.
UNK hit .200 for the match with the Jennies at .151.
Bell hit 14 kills with 25 digs for a double-double.
Ally Offerdahl passed out 44 assists and picked up 18 digs
VanBuskirk added 12 kills and Engelken 11.
Since winning the MIAA Tournament in 2015, the Jennies have been ousted by the Lopers each of the last four years.
This was the Jennies first trip to the MIAA Championship since 2015.
The Jennies will wait to see if they make the NCAA Regional Tournament. The NCAA Selection Show is Monday night, Nov. 25 at 6:30 pm.
Central Missouri opened the MIAA tournament with a win over Central Oklahoma then knocked off Washburn to reach the title match.
UCM 3, Washburn 1
The No. 3 seeded Jennies came back to defeat No. 2 seed and nationally third-ranked Washburn 3-2 (8-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 15-11) to reach the title game.
Things started out as badly as they could for UCM. Washburn raced out to a 15-4 in set one and cruised to a 25-8 set win to just on top 1-0.
Central Missouri quickly put that behind them and answered right back. Washburn carried that momentum into the first set with an 8-4 lead, but UCM rallied to tie and take the lead. The Jens scored seven straight to go from down 13-10, to up 17-13. Two kill apiece from Bell and Engelken helped with the rally. Washburn cut the lead to one not once, not twice, three times, but each time the Jennies responded and put the set away 25-21, scoring the final three points.
Down by four in set three, Central Missouri stormed back with the help of an 11-5 run to take a 13-11 lead. They pushed that to three, 18-15 before the Ichabods made their comeback. Washburn scored four of five to tie at 19 and at 20, prompting a Jennies timeout.
Out of the break, the Ichabods scored two straight but the Jennies fought back to tie at 23 forcing a WU timeout. Washburn though scored the final two following the timeout to take the all-important third set, 25-23.
The Jennies kept their hopes alive and forced a fifth set with a 25-21 win in set four. After getting ahead early, 6-2, it was Washburn who made a comeback. They tied things at 12 before the Jennies scored four straight. Bell landed three kills and Audrey Fisher notched a service ace in the scoring run. Washburn got back to within one, 18-17, but the Jennies never lost the lead.
Central Missouri was once again behind the eight ball to start set five. They spotted Washburn a 5-2 lead, but three straight tied things at five. The set went back-and-forth and was still tied at 11 all. UCM was able to bear down and score the final four points of the set with three kills, two from Fisher, and an Ichabod attack error for a 15-11 win.
For the match, Central Missouri hit .155 and Washburn .184.
Bell landed 21 kills and finished with 14 digs for a double-double.
VanBuskirk chipped in 14 kills.
Offerdahl dished out 53 assists and scooped 17 digs.
Jackie Storm was one of six Jennies with double-figure digs. She led UCM with 23.
Engelken and Fisher each scored nine kills and Engelken put back five blocks.
UCM 3, Central Oklahoma 1
The Jennies won the first two sets 25-20 each before the Bronchos took set three 25-21. UCM answered in a big way taking set four 25-17 for the win.
A back-and-forth set one went to the Jennies. Tied up at three, UCM landed four straight kills to take a 7-3 lead and force a Broncho timeout. Central Oklahoma responded by going on a 7-2 run and taking a two-point lead of their own, 14-12.That’s when Engelken answered with three straight kills for a 15-14 lead. The Jennies never trailed again and closed the set on an 8-4 run for a 25-20 win.
Central Missouri took a lead midway through set two and fought off a Broncho comeback to take a 2-0 lead in the match. Down early, 4-2, the Jens scored eight of the next 10 points for a 10-6 lead. They opened that up to eight, 18-10, before the Bronchos charged back. UCO scored five straight to close to within three, 18-15, and forced a UCM timeout. After the break, a service error ended the 5-0 run and the Jennies were able to hang on for another 25-20 set win. Offerdahl’s kill was the set winner.
The Bronchos never trailed in set three as they claimed their only set of the match. They got on top big, 18-9, but the Jennies rallied to within one, 22-21. UCM couldn’t complete the comeback though and UCO scored the final three points for a 25-21 set win.
Set four was all Jennies. They scored the first point and led end to end. The Jennies scored five of the first six points, jumping out in front early. They pushed that lead to nine, 18-9, and were able to cruise to a 25-17 win. Offerdahl ended the match with her sixth kill.
The Jennies hit .253 for the match while the Bronchos were at just .169 with 21 attack errors.
Fisher hit .640 while landing a team-high 16 kills on 25 attempts with zero errors.
Engelken added 11 kills and four blocks.
Offerdahl had a double-double with 44 assists and 24 digs. She also had six kills, picking her spots well, doing so on seven attempts.
Rylee Neigenfind was a kill short of a double-double with 13 digs and nine kills.
