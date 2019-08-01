Central Missouri hungry to begin 2019 season

KANSAS CITY — Upon wrapping up their appearance at the 2019 MIAA Media Day on Wednesday, July 31, Central Missouri representatives senior quarterback Brook Bolles and junior linebacker John Embery were hungry. The debate between which barbecue restaurant to frequent was ended by head coach Jim Svoboda, who called an audible for Chuy’s, a Tex-Mex joint.
The trio, along with the rest of the UCM team is bringing a different kind of hunger into the 2019 season after coming off a 5-6 season derailed by Bolles’ arm injury in the opening game and a slew of missed late-game opportunities.
“One of the crazy aspects of our season is that we have a three month season and then you got to wait nine more months to see what you’ve got again and certainly, when you go through a tough season like we did, those nine months can’t go fast enough,” Svoboda said. “We are excited that time has come again because I know we have a bunch of hungry guys that are eager to show that they are a better football team than what last year exemplified.”
The Mules checked in at No. 5 in the MIAA Coaches Poll trailing Fort Hays, Northwest Missouri State, Pittsburg State and Central Oklahoma while the Media Poll had UCM jumping the Bronchos for the No. 4 spot.
UCM tallied 80 points in the Coaches Poll and 336 points in the Media Poll.
“I haven’t seen anything but hunger out of our players and coaching staff,” Svoboda said. “We have the ingredients to field an outstanding football team, it’s just going to be how it comes together.”
Central Missouri made the largest change in placement from the end of the 2018 regular season standings, where the Mules sat in a tie for seventh, back into the upper third of the conference in the preseason poll.
“I think last season left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth,” Embrey said.
The recipe for success for UCM begins with the return of Bolles, the chef of the Mules offense, who missed all but one half of football last year with an arm injury.
“It helped my mental game a lot,” Bolles said on his time on the sideline last season. “It’s helped me read defenses, read coverages better. ...I got to play spring ball this year, so I helped out with the younger receiving core so it helped me become a better leader.”
Shae Wyatt returns as the top receiver for the Mules as well as tight end Zach Davidson, who Svoboda called “a force to be reckoned with,” but Bolles also pointed to redshirt-freshman Ryan Flourney as a receiver to watch this season.
“I think he is going to be a force in the MIAA,” Bolles said on Flourney. “You can mark my words on this, I think he is going to beat all of Jaylen Zachary’s records.”
Central Missouri will once again also mix in its running back tandem of Devante Turner and Koby Wilkerson into its offensive scheme.
The defensive formula is still a work in progress for Central Missouri, who gave up 28.4 points per game and 398.6 yards to the opposition last season.
“Defensively, is clearly where we’ve had some scar tissue after last year and need to get our defense back to the top half of the league statistically,” Svoboda said.
The Mules brought in BJ Campbell to retool its defensive unit.
“Coach Campbell is very good at explaining things,” Embrey said. “He is detail-oriented. He is very precise and knows exactly what he wants from us and makes it clear what he wants from us on and off the field.”
Central Missouri opens the season at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, against Fort Hays State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.