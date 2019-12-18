Central Missouri football's Cooper gives back to the community through his foundation

WARRENSBURG - One Central Missouri football player is using his platform to help local elementary students get into a new pairs of shoes.
Junior Marques Cooper delivered the first wave of shoes to Sterling Elementary School as part of his Kicks 4 the Sole foundation on Dec. 13, handing out 10 pairs of sneakers to students in need.
“Pretty much, the goal is to reach as many kids as possible as far as making a positive impact. I felt like I could do that through a new pair of shoes,” Cooper said.
As a kid growing up in East St. Louis in the community at the Jackie Joyner-Kesee Community Center, Cooper knows the importance of what a quality pair of shoes can do for a young person.
“I know growing up, for me, I wasn’t always able to get a new pair of shoes and I know that getting a new pair of shoes made me happy and made me happy at school and do better at school as well,” Cooper said. “So I wanted to do something for kids who aren’t able to get shoes as well.”
For Cooper, who aspires to grow Kicks 4 the Sole nationally and also open his own youth center some day, giving back comes naturally.
“I really just want to give that same feeling back,” Cooper said. “I am big on giving back and helping people.”
The seed of Kicks for the Sole came from Cooper’s own personal love of shoes and a chance encounter outside of Martin Warren Elementary School.
Cooper saw a student waiting for the bus when he noticed his “weren’t in great condition.”
“The light bulb just clicked,” Cooper said.
Since then, he has partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Warrensburg and Brown’s Shoe Fit to get the project going, then held a fundraiser at the Elliott Union.
“I told people, a dollar, a quarter anything helps,” Cooper said. “That first day, I think people brought 12 pairs of shoes, 160 dollars.”
Cooper works with the staff at local schools to find the students in need before matching them with donated shoes or purchasing shoes in their size.
“Seeing the kids faces as they got the shoes was pretty exciting,” Cooper said.
To learn more about Kicks for the Sole, visit https://www.bbbsjoco.org/kicks-for-the-sole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.