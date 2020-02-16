It was a historic morning Saturday, Feb. 15, as the University of Central Missouri ushered in the newest class of the athletic Hall of Fame. UCM enshrined eight individuals and three teams in the 2020 class.
The 2020 class includes Bob Tuttle (baseball, 1973-74) from the Early Era. Modern Era inductees include Julia Bates (volleyball, 2009-13), Frank Cagnina (wrestling, 2013-15), Kayla Muyskens (track and field, 2008-12), Jakki Prater (softball, 2012-15), Bret Schwartz (baseball, 2009-12) and LaVance Taylor (football, 2011-14). Erika Kinsey (track and field, 2014-15) as a special recognition and the 2011 Jennies Volleyball, 2014-15 Jennies Track and Field and 2015 Jennies Softball teams were all honored.
Bob Tuttle (baseball, 1971-74)
Tuttle played second base for the Mules and earned first team and honorable mention NCAA All-American honors. He was named the All-MIAA first team each year he played at UCM. Tuttle helped the 1973 squad qualify for regionals and the 1974 team to the College Division World Series. Tuttle led the team in runs scored three times, hits twice and stolen bases twice.
Julia Bates (volleyball, 2009-13)
Bates was three-time All-American and one of the most prolific setters in team history. She is the Jennies all-time leader in assists per set with 11.00 and fourth all-time in assists with 5,347. She was a First Team All-American in 2011 and Second-Team in 2010 and 2013. As a senior, Bates was also a CoSIDA Academic All-American in 2013, one of just 11 Jennies to be an Academic All-American. She is a five-time All-Region selection and made the All-MIAA team all four years, twice making the first team and was the MIAA Player of the Year in 2013.
Frank Cagnina (wrestling, 2013-15)
Cagnina was two-time National Champion at 149 pounds, just one of two two-time Mules National Champions. He finished his career with a 63-3 overall record, a .955 winning percentage which is tops in Mules history. Cagnina is also in the Mules top-10 in single season winning percentage ranking third and fourth. His 39 wins in 2013-14 rank sixth all-time and his 13 major decisions that year are a Mules single-season record. He is second in Mules history with 160 team points in 2013-14 and is sixth in career technical falls with seven. Cagnina was the Super Region 3 Wrestler of the Year and a two-time Super Regional Champion and most outstanding wrestler of the tournament.
Kayla Muyskens (track and field, 2008-12)
Muyskens decorated career includes being the 2012 shot put national champion and a 10-time All-American. She earned six All-American awards in shot put (three indoors and three outdoors), three All-Americans in discus and one All-American in hammer throw. Muykens was the first Jennies thrower to win a national title. All-time Muyskens is second at UCM outdoor (52-6.5) and third indoor (50-3.25) in the shot put, third in hammer throw (184-3), fourth in indoor weight throw (55-7) and fourth in discus (162-9). In the classroom she was a four-time USTFCCCA Scholar All-American.
Jakki Prater (softball, 2012-15)
Prater re-wrote the softball record books both at the plate and on the mound. She was a four-time All-MIAA selection including a First Team pitcher/utility player in 2014. Prater helped the Jennies to an NCAA Regional Championship and Elite Eight appearance in 2015. She is in the Jennies all-time top-10 in 10 different offensive categories and five pitching categories. Prater is still the Jennies all-time leader in at bats (699), doubles (54), home runs (41), total bases (403) and RBIs (175). She's tied for second in all-time in hits and finished with a .318 batting average and .577 slugging percentage. She is also in the UCM top-10 in eight different single season offensive categories, including the records for games played, home runs, total bases, and RBI. All-Region in 2014. Prater is in the MIAA-10 for single season home runs (3rd) and career RBI (8th).
Bret Schwartz (baseball, 2009-12)
Schwartz was a Two-time First Team All-MIAA, four-time All-MIAA, four-time All-Region, 2012 MIAA Player of the Year, 2012 All-Region Gold Glove winner and Third Team All-American shortstop. In 2009, Schwartz won the MIAA Freshman of the Year award. He still ranks second all-time at UCM and third in MIAA with 306 hits, second with 234 career runs scored, seventh in RBI (177). He is both the UCM and MIAA career leader with 753 assists and has three of top five single-season assist totals (212, 199, 182) at UCM. Schwartz was a career .350 hitter with a .450 on-base percentage. He also worked hard in the classroom earning second Team Academic All-American honors.
LaVance Taylor (football 2011-14)
Taylor was one of the most dynamic players in Mules Football history. He is the Mules all-time record holder for single game scoring and touchdowns. During his senior year in 2014, Taylor set a new single-season mark with 10 games rushing for 100 yard or more and his 1,918 yards on the ground are still the most at UCM. Taylor finished his career with 3,941 yards on 625 carries, the second most career yards in school history and the highest career yards-per-rush at UCM (6.31). In 2014, Taylor also set the UCM game (394), season (2,618) and career (6,231) records for all-purpose yards. Taylor also has a school record 29.4 average career kickoff return and 35.2 single season. He was a four-time All-MIAA, three-time All-Region and four-time All-American, including First Team by the AP in 2014.
Special Recognition
Erika Kinsey (track and field, 2014-15)
Though she competed in only one season, Kinsey made an enormous impact for the Jennies. She helped UCM Track and Field to Indoor and Outdoor NCAA Championships in 2014-15, winning the Indoor and Outdoor National Championship in the high jump and was triple jump champion indoors. Kinsey earned All-American awards in the long, triple and high jump both indoor and outdoor in 2014-15. She still holds the UCM records in the long, triple and high jumps both indoors and outdoors. After her one year at UCM, Kinsey turned pro and competed for her home country of Sweden in global competition.
Teams
2011 Jennies Volleyball
Central Missouri Jennies Volleyball returned to the NCAA Elite Eight in 2011 for the second consecutive season. They finished 30-5 that year with a 17-1 conference record, winning the MIAA and the regional championship. The Jennies had four All-Americans that season in Julia Bates, Paula Harris, Allie Huffman and Bradye Peniston.
2014-15 Jennies Track and Field
The Jennies brought home their first ever National Championship in 2015 winning the NCAA Indoor title. They followed that up by winning the Outdoor National Championship as well. Erika Kinsey (high jump, triple jump), Brittany Kallenberger (pole vault) and Heavin Warner (hammer throw) all won individual national championships that year. The Jens also earned 15 All-American awards with eight individuals taking home All-American awards.
2015 Jennies Softball
The Jennies matched a club record for wins going 49-16 and advancing to the NCAA Elite Eight. The Jennies won the MIAA regular season, MIAA tournament and regional championships. Lauren Mabe (infield) and Katie Shockley (pitcher) were All-Region selections and eight Jennies made the All-MIAA team with Mabe and Shockley on the First Team. The Jens set the club record that season for runs scored (350), hits (552), total bases (824), RBI (311) and stolen bases (124). Shockley won 27 games in the circle, a single-season record.
