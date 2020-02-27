Four different Lions scored in double-figures in Central Missouri's loss to Missouri Southern. The Mules gave up a season-high of 99 points to the No. 22 Lions.
Missouri Southern gained a steady 10-point advantage over the Mules around the 12-minute mark of the first half.
With a 36-19 lead over UCM and 7:50 to go till the break, the Lions went on 9-0 run which held the Mules from scoring for 3:30.
After the final media timeout of the first half, Central Missouri outsourced the Lions 10-5 in the final three minutes. MSSU led 49-30 at the break.
The Mules opened the first five minutes of the second half outscoring the Lions 12-8.
Missouri Southern saw their largest lead of the game at a 32-point advantage with 6:42 left to play.
The Lions offense continued to prevail, outscoring UCM in the final five minutes 13-8 as MSSU would go on to defeat the Mules 99-68.
Central Missouri finished 24-63 for 38.1% and hit just 9-31 from behind the arc for 29%.
Missouri Southern shot almost 50% from the field going 30-63 while shooting 15-39 from the three-point range for 38.5%.
The Lions also out shot the Mules at the foul line, hitting 24-27 while UCM went 11-14.
Kendale Hampton finished 5-8 with three three's to lead the offense with 14.
Matt Wilkinson finished with nine points.
Hampton and Wilkinson led the defense with four rebounds each.
The Lion's 39 attempted three's is the most allowed by UCM this season.
MSSU's 47 rebounds is also the most opponent rebounds the Mules have allowed this season.
Central Missouri committed a season-high of 25 fouls, sending MSSU to the free throw line 27 times.
The Mules return to action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, in their final regular-season game against Pittsburg State.
