Career-night from Wilkinson leads Mules to win in final home game

WARRENSBURG — Central Missouri Mules seniors Matt Wilkinson and Kendale Hampton gave themselves a proper senior night on Tuesday, Feb. 18, combining for 43 points in a 69-62 win over Lincoln in the final home game.
“Man, those two stepped up big time and made some huge shots, not only huge shots, but timely shots,” Central Missouri coach Doug Karleskint said. “Those two really gave us a huge lift tonight.”
The Mules, coming off a senior day loss to Nebraska-Kearney 78-74 on Saturday, Feb. 15, expected a tight contest with Lincoln, who prevailed 88-84 in overtime in the first meeting.
“(Lincoln head coach John Moseley) is our travel partner, so both of us watch film on each other all the time,” Karleskint said. “They are very familiar with us, we are very familiar with them.”
Neither team saw a lead larger than five until the final seconds of the contest, which featured eight lead changes and five ties.
The Blue Tigers got out to a 15-10 lead by the 13 minute, 21 seconds mark of the opening half. UCM answered with a 7-2 run to tie the game at 17 with five points coming from Wilkinson, who finished with a new career-high of 24 points.
“I was thinking to myself before the game, just play your hardest, you don’t get any more of these, so give it everything you’ve got,” Wilkinson said.
Lincoln rallied to another five-point lead, 26-21, only for back-to-back 3-pointers by DeAndre Sorrells and Wilkinson to push the Mules in front 27-26.
Lincoln and Central Missouri went into the half tied at 32-32.
Neither side could find any separation in the second half until a 4-0 spurt by the Blue Tigers broke a 47-47 tie with 11:30 left in the contest.
The Mules tied the game three more times at 51, 56 and 58 before falling behind for the final time at 60-59 with 2:10 remaining.
UCM overtook Lincoln with a 3-pointer by Hampton, who hit three shots from deep, to take a 62-60 lead with 1:51 left.
Central Missouri was able to hold on to its lead despite Gavin Pinkley, who fouled out with five points and four rebounds, fouling Alafia Oluwasogo with 1:25 left. Lincoln’s Cameron Potts was called for a technical after tusselling with Wilkinson for position in the paint.
Wilkinson matched Oluwasogo’s two made free throws and with the extra possession, UCM extended its lead to four, 66-62, on the back of a pair of Hampton free throws.
Lincoln missed its final four shots, allowing UCM to ice the win at the charity stripe. Wilkinson, fittingly, made the final two points of the game before exiting to a round of applause from the Mule faithful.
“When coach took me out in the last few seconds, I kind of got that moment where the crowd is cheering with me at the free throw line,” Wilkinson said. “I got that send off that every guy wants in their final game, and that was special.”
Garrett Luinstra added 13 points — a career-high — as the third Mules to reach double-figures.The sophomore has averaged 27 minutes and 8.75 points per game over the last four games.
“I think we have shown him that we are confident in him and he is playing how we expected him to play,” Karleksint said. “I think when he struggled, I’ll put some of the blame on me just giving him a quick yank there in games instead of letting him play through it. He has been really good as a change-of-pace guy, getting the ball moving side to side.”
Central Missouri ends the regular season with three straight road games, having faced Washburn on Thursday, Feb. 20, before taking on Missouri Southern on Thursday, Feb. 27, and Pittsburg State on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Three spots remain available in the MIAA tournament with four teams — UCM, Pittsburg State, Fort Hays and Central Oklahoma all having five wins.
The Mules have not won a road contest this season at 0-8.
“We need to bottle this up and take it on the road with us and get some road wins,” Karleskint said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.